Ahead of each season, the Big Ten releases ten preseason honorees, five from the East Division and five from the West Division. The Nittany Lions were represented among the five Big Ten East honorees by offensive lineman Olu Fashanu .

Fashanu is considered not only one of the top returning offensive linemen in the Big Ten but the entire country. Despite potentially being a top-10 pick in this past year's NFL Draft, Fashanu chose to return to Penn State for another season. The draft hype continues, including ESPN recently including Fashanu among the "serious contenders" in this year's draft to potentially go first overall next April - giving him the third highest percentage chance to hear his name called first.

At only 20 years old, Fashanu is an incredibly unique player from a scout perspective, Add in his elite size at 6-foot-6 and 319 pounds, but also his athleticism and strength, and there is all the makings of a potential franchise cornerstone on the offensive line. Fashanu, through his two seasons, has not allowed a sack yet in his career and is also a very good run blocker.

The other Big Ten East honorees were Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Michigan running back Blake Corum, and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.