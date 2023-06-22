For the first time ever, Penn State Basketball saw two of their former players selected in the draft, as former wing Seth Lundy was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with 46th overall pick in the seventh round in the 2023 NBA Draft. He joins Jalen Pickett as former Nittany Lions drafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft. Pickett was previously picked 32nd overall by the Denver Nuggets.

EVALUATION AS A RECRUIT....

"Lundy is the quintessential small forward prospect who can defend multiple positions, knock down timely shots, make the appropriate pass and rebound in traffic. A strong, tough and competitive wing prospect" -- Former Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans -------------------------------------------------------------- "The 6-6, 195-pounder averaged 13.1 points, on 41 percent field goal shooting, and five rebounds for Team Final in the Nike EYBL. Just under half of Lundy’s field goal attempts came from the perimeter during the EYBL season, but he only connected on 28.7 percent of them. We saw two of his games this travel season and, while his perimeter shooting didn’t stand out, Lundy was a threat to score off the bounce – especially from the wing – and was a plus finisher at the rim. Lundy was also an active rebounder and a more than willing defender who was able to defend multiple positions." -- Rivals Recruiting Analyst Russ Wood

BREAKDOWN OF TIME AT PENN STATE