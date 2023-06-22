Penn State's Seth Lundy selected in 2nd round by Atlanta Hawks
For the first time ever, Penn State Basketball saw two of their former players selected in the draft, as former wing Seth Lundy was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with 46th overall pick in the seventh round in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He joins Jalen Pickett as former Nittany Lions drafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft. Pickett was previously picked 32nd overall by the Denver Nuggets.
EVALUATION AS A RECRUIT....
"Lundy is the quintessential small forward prospect who can defend multiple positions, knock down timely shots, make the appropriate pass and rebound in traffic. A strong, tough and competitive wing prospect" -- Former Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans
"The 6-6, 195-pounder averaged 13.1 points, on 41 percent field goal shooting, and five rebounds for Team Final in the Nike EYBL. Just under half of Lundy’s field goal attempts came from the perimeter during the EYBL season, but he only connected on 28.7 percent of them.
We saw two of his games this travel season and, while his perimeter shooting didn’t stand out, Lundy was a threat to score off the bounce – especially from the wing – and was a plus finisher at the rim. Lundy was also an active rebounder and a more than willing defender who was able to defend multiple positions." -- Rivals Recruiting Analyst Russ Wood
BREAKDOWN OF TIME AT PENN STATE
After a relatively quiet freshmen year where Lundy averaged a little over five points per game, but every season after that he's made a leap in his play and this past season as a senior year, he became one of the best three-point shooters in not only the Big Ten Conference, but the nation as whole where he shot 40.0% from beyond the arc on 230 total attempts.
Following his time in State College, Lundy recently participated in the 2023 NBA Combine, where he was one of the more impressive prospects showing off both his deep shooting range and his stout defensive skillset.
Lundy is now the second active Nittany Lion in the league as he joins Lamar Stevens (Cavaliers) as the only other former Penn State Basketball player currently on an NBA roster.
