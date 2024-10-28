Penn State's White Out against Washington pushed into six-day window

in other news
ESPN's College Gameday returning to Penn State for Ohio State game
The eyes of the college football world will be on Happy Valley next week.
Day After Thoughts From Penn State's Gusty 28-13 Victory at Wisconsin
Takeaways from Penn State overcoming injuries to dominate the second half in a 28-13 victory at Wisconsin
Social media reacts to No. 3 Penn State's 28-13 win over Wisconsin
Social media reacts to Penn State's 28-13 win over Wisconsin.
Penn State Basketball Position Preview: Backcourt Edition
Here's a look at what fans should know about the Penn State Basketball Backcourt this season.
INSTANT REACTION: Jaylen Reed, Beau Pribula save the day against Wisconsin
Happy Valley Insider gives its immediate thoughts on Penn State's 28-13 win over Wisconsin.
Penn State's November 9 matchup against the Washington Huskies has been pushed into the six-day window.
On Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced the kickoff times for the conference's week 11 matchups, the Nittany Lions' White Out matchup against the Huskies was not among the games to receive kickoff times and television assignments.
As of Monday, the Big Ten has the potential kickoff times for the White Out as 3:30 p.m. ET or 8:00 p.m. ET. The network for the game has not yet been announced.
The Penn State Nittany Lions are currently the No. 3 team in the country and will enter their biggest test of the year in week 10 with a 7-0 record as they welcome No. 4 Ohio State to Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET with the game televised nationally on Fox.
Washington, in the middle of their first season as a Big Ten member is 4-4. The Huskies under first-year head coach Jed Fisch have lost three of their last four games and four of their last six after opening the season with back-to-back wins over Weber State and Eastern Michigan.
Penn State has won each of its last four White Out games dating back to 2019 and has won six of seven since 2016.
