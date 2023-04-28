He joins Joey Porter Jr, Brenton Strange, and Juice Scruggs of the Nittany Lions to be selected so far in this year's NFL Draft.

Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown became the fourth Nittany Lion selected on Friday evening as he the San Francisco 49ers with the 87th overall pick making him their third-round draft choice.

This past season, Brown was looked upon to be one of the Nittany Lions' leaders on the defensive side of the ball and didn't disappoint. He once again started in all 13 games while recording 74 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery as well as three pass breakups. He was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media.

In 2021, Brisker would step into a starting role, playing in all 13 games for the Nittany Lions and having a breakout season. He recorded 73 tackles with an NCAA-leading six interceptions as well as five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and a tackle for a loss. He was named an All-Big Ten honoree by the coaches and media despite having some of the best numbers of any safety in the country.

Brown would spend three seasons in Happy Valley starting with the COVID-shortened 2019 season where played in nine games, recording five tackles including one tackle for a loss, and recording his first career pass breakup.

Brown was a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle as a JUCO product out of Lacawanna. It was quite an easy recruitment for the Nittany Lions as well, as once they offered they were the heavy favorites to land Brown who was of course a former teammate of then Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker .

"Brown came into the combine measuring 5’11, 203-pounds which makes him “undersized” but thick enough to play in the box. Most scouting reports have him only as a box safety. However, with his length, movement laterally, and athleticism he can be a valuable safety who can make a difference against slot receivers.

Ji’yair’s play as a box safety is special. His closing speed is impressive in the way he can play downhill and attack the football with explosiveness. He’s a player that causes great havoc and he has excellent play as a Blitzer. Indicative of his five sacks, four hits, and six hurries on 51 pass-rushing snaps.

He has great ball skills and has back-to-back seasons of solid ball production with six interceptions in 2021 with three defensive touchdowns and four interceptions in 2022. In addition, has a solid PFF slot coverage grade of 70.9 in 2022.

The PFF grading indicates that his best football could be ahead of him. Improving his overall PFF grade every season at Penn State plus his coverage grade. While he excels at his play in the box, in the NFL he can take his game to another level by adding the slot coverage ability to his game. As previously mentioned he earned a 70+ coverage grade in the slot in a tough conference on one of the top defenses in the country.

However, many will make the case because Brown ran a 4.6 that would disqualify him from being able to cover slot players, especially down the field. The comp I'm giving Brown is a more athletic Jonathan Abram, but who has the potential to be better in coverage. Abrams ran a 4.4 at the scouting combine but struggled in coverage in the NFL essentially relegating himself to nothing more that an undersized linebacker who struggled in zone and covering man to man.

Brown has all of Abram’s high-end traits when it comes to playing in the box, but Brown has more of a positive outlook when translating his coverage ability. Especially if he goes to a team like the Bills, Bengals, Dolphins, or Bucs who allow the safeties to play in the box, attack as a pass rusher, and play a majority of zone coverage concepts.

Brown can be a valuable starting safety who can make a defense multiple and add a disruptive presence to an attacking-style defense. Also, while he plays fast and can make it as a run defender he has to work on being more discipline and playing under control." - Inside Happy Valley contributor EJ Daniels.



