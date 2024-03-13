March Madness is officially upon us and Penn State is looking to create some magic of its own in Minneapolis at the Big Ten Tournament this week. An unlikely rise into further postseason contention begins with a matchup against Michigan on Wednesday night.

The Nittany Lions (14th seed) take on the Wolverines (14th seed) in the Target Center for the opportunity to play Indiana on Friday night. Penn State finished the regular season at 14-15, with a mark of 9-11 in conference play while Michigan finished in last place in the Big Ten in an underwhelming year.

A 14-point comeback helped Penn State defeat the Wolverines in their lone matchup this season back in January.