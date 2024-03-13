Penn State set for Big Ten Tournament matchup with Michigan
March Madness is officially upon us and Penn State is looking to create some magic of its own in Minneapolis at the Big Ten Tournament this week. An unlikely rise into further postseason contention begins with a matchup against Michigan on Wednesday night.
The Nittany Lions (14th seed) take on the Wolverines (14th seed) in the Target Center for the opportunity to play Indiana on Friday night. Penn State finished the regular season at 14-15, with a mark of 9-11 in conference play while Michigan finished in last place in the Big Ten in an underwhelming year.
A 14-point comeback helped Penn State defeat the Wolverines in their lone matchup this season back in January.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: March 13th, 2024 - 9:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
SPREAD: Penn State -7 / Over/Under: 150.5
TV/STREAM: Peacock
Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)
STAT COMPARISON
|Penn State
|STAT
|Michigan
|
75.9
|
PS/G
|
73.5
|
74.3
|
PA/G
|
79.4
|
44.4%
|
FG%
|
44.7%
|
33.5%
|
3P%
|
36.3%
|
74.2%
|
FT%
|
70.2%
|
35.0
|
REB/G
|
39.2
|
9.58
|
O-REB/G
|
10.45
|
1.14
|
AST/TO RATIO
|
0.96
|
70.3
|
TEMPO
|
67.8
|
1.130
|
OFF EFF
|
1.117
|
1.027
|
DEF EFF
|
1.077
RANKINGS COMPARISON
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|Haslam
|NET
|Average
|
Penn State
|
77
|
84
|
64
|
89
|
78.5
|
Michigan
|
126
|
128
|
133
|
131
|
129.5
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
14.3
|
2.5
|
6.0
|
G
|
7.0
|
1.9
|
0.7
|
F
|
7.9
|
3.8
|
0.9
|
F
|
8.8
|
4.0
|
1.5
|
C
|
9.8
|
7.7
|
0.5
Who is Michigan's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
16.6
|
3.8
|
4.6
|
G
|
9.5
|
4.1
|
2.4
|
F
|
12.3
|
4.4
|
1.4
|
F
|
6.9
|
2.3
|
0.6
|
F
|
8.9
|
7.2
|
0.6
Penn State vs Michigan Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT RATE
|
Penn State
|
50.9%
|
15.7%
|
26.9%
|
34.5
|
Michigan
|
51.6%
|
18.4%
|
30.3%
|
32.1
--------------------------------------------------------------
