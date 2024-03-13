Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Penn State set for Big Ten Tournament matchup with Michigan

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

March Madness is officially upon us and Penn State is looking to create some magic of its own in Minneapolis at the Big Ten Tournament this week. An unlikely rise into further postseason contention begins with a matchup against Michigan on Wednesday night.

The Nittany Lions (14th seed) take on the Wolverines (14th seed) in the Target Center for the opportunity to play Indiana on Friday night. Penn State finished the regular season at 14-15, with a mark of 9-11 in conference play while Michigan finished in last place in the Big Ten in an underwhelming year.

A 14-point comeback helped Penn State defeat the Wolverines in their lone matchup this season back in January.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

Advertisement

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: March 13th, 2024 - 9:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

SPREAD: Penn State -7 / Over/Under: 150.5

TV/STREAM: Peacock

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

STAT COMPARISON
Penn State STAT Michigan

75.9

PS/G

73.5

74.3

PA/G

79.4

44.4%

FG%

44.7%

33.5%

3P%

36.3%

74.2%

FT%

70.2%

35.0

REB/G

39.2

9.58

O-REB/G

10.45

1.14

AST/TO RATIO

0.96

70.3

TEMPO

67.8

1.130

OFF EFF

1.117

1.027

DEF EFF

1.077
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

77

84

64

89

78.5

Michigan

126

128

133

131

129.5

See the full rankings.

-- KenPom
-- NET
-- ESPN BPI
-- Haslam

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

PROJECTED STARTERS
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

14.3

2.5

6.0

G

D'Marco Dunn

7.0

1.9

0.7

F

Zach Hicks

7.9

3.8

0.9

F

Nick Kern

8.8

4.0

1.5

C

Qudus Wahab

9.8

7.7

0.5

Who is Michigan's projected starting five?

 Projected Starters
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Dug McDaniel

16.6

3.8

4.6

G

Nimari Burnett

9.5

4.1

2.4

F

Terrance Williams II

12.3

4.4

1.4

F

Will Tschetter

6.9

2.3

0.6

F

Tarris Reed

8.9

7.2

0.6

Penn State vs Michigan Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

50.9%

15.7%

26.9%

34.5

Michigan

51.6%

18.4%

30.3%

32.1

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement