Penn State Set for First Top-5 Clash at Beaver Stadium Since 1999

Saturday afternoon the eyes of the college football world will be on Happy Valley. FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be in town, and so will ESPN's College GameDay. When you look at the game slated to kick off shortly after noon, it makes sense.
No. 3 Penn State will play host to no. 4 Ohio State in a game with both Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications. When the 7-0 Nittany Lions play host to the 6-1 Buckeyes, it will mark the first top-5 matchup at Beaver Stadium since 1999.
It is hard to believe that this is the first top-5 matchup at Beaver Stadium since 1999. Had you asked me before today, I would have guessed that Penn State would have had at least one game against either Ohio State or Michigan at Beaver Stadium in the last 25 years that was a matchup of top-5 teams.
That, however, is not the case.
The last time there was a matchup of top-5 teams at Beaver Stadium was on August 28th, 1999. In this game, the 3rd ranked Nittany Lions dominated 4th ranked Arizona 41-7 to start the season 1-0.
Just as will be the case this weekend, ESPN's College GameDay was in Happy Valley for the matchup between the Nittany Lions and Wildcats. the 1999 Nittany Lions, much like this 2024 edition, had National Championship aspirations. These feelings only grew following their season-opening blowout victory.
Penn State dominated Arizona on that August afternoon
The Nittany Lions quickly jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Wildcats in that 1999 matchup and never looked back. "We went up 14-0 (and) they were huffing and puffing. You could see it in their eyes. All we needed to do was throw the knockout punch." Penn State fullback Mike Cerimele said after the game.
This early lead came on the back of star wide receiver Chafie Fields. Fields had a 37-yard touchdown reception on Penn State's first possession, then took a reverse 70 yards for a score on the following possession.
The lone Wildcat score came with 47 seconds left in the game. Had it not been for a garbage time touchdown against Penn State's backup defense, the Nittany Lions would have won by 40+ points while pitching a shutout.
Unfortunately, the 1999 season would end as one of the most disappointing in Penn State history. In a season where the Nittany Lions looked like the best team in the country for two months, saw a heartbreaking loss to Minnesota spark a three-game November losing streak that led to the Nittany Lions playing in the Alamo Bowl. An Alamo Bowl in which they rolled Texas A&M 24-0. As a side note, I still remember watching my step-grandfather chuck his putter across his living room following Minnesota's field goal in that 1999 game. Good times.
Looking ahead to Saturday
In the 12-team playoff era, this Saturday's matchup doesn't lose any luster, but it does not carry quite as much weight. While it may very well be a College Football Playoff eliminator game for Ohio State, unlike past years it is far from that for the Nittany Lions.
If Penn State loses, all they have to do is beat four teams they will be 10+ point favorites against to still make the College Football Playoff. This gives Penn State some wiggle room, especially when you factor in the injuries they are dealing with coming out of their 28-13 victory at Wisconsin.
All that said, Saturday's matchup should produce an electric atmosphere at Beaver Stadium. There is a real chance this game challenges the Beaver Stadium single-game attendance record of 110,889 set in a 27-26 loss against Ohio State in 2018.
This game also appears to be one that could be one of the games of the year in college football. The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes are not just two of the best teams in the Big Ten, but two of the best teams in the country. Buckle up for what should be a great college football game and atmosphere in Happy Valley on Saturday afternoon.
