Penn State Set for First Top-5 Clash at Beaver Stadium Since 1999

Saturday afternoon the eyes of the college football world will be on Happy Valley. FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be in town, and so will ESPN's College GameDay. When you look at the game slated to kick off shortly after noon, it makes sense. No. 3 Penn State will play host to no. 4 Ohio State in a game with both Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications. When the 7-0 Nittany Lions play host to the 6-1 Buckeyes, it will mark the first top-5 matchup at Beaver Stadium since 1999.

It is hard to believe that this is the first top-5 matchup at Beaver Stadium since 1999. Had you asked me before today, I would have guessed that Penn State would have had at least one game against either Ohio State or Michigan at Beaver Stadium in the last 25 years that was a matchup of top-5 teams. That, however, is not the case. The last time there was a matchup of top-5 teams at Beaver Stadium was on August 28th, 1999. In this game, the 3rd ranked Nittany Lions dominated 4th ranked Arizona 41-7 to start the season 1-0. Just as will be the case this weekend, ESPN's College GameDay was in Happy Valley for the matchup between the Nittany Lions and Wildcats. the 1999 Nittany Lions, much like this 2024 edition, had National Championship aspirations. These feelings only grew following their season-opening blowout victory.

Penn State dominated Arizona on that August afternoon

The Nittany Lions quickly jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Wildcats in that 1999 matchup and never looked back. "We went up 14-0 (and) they were huffing and puffing. You could see it in their eyes. All we needed to do was throw the knockout punch." Penn State fullback Mike Cerimele said after the game. This early lead came on the back of star wide receiver Chafie Fields. Fields had a 37-yard touchdown reception on Penn State's first possession, then took a reverse 70 yards for a score on the following possession. The lone Wildcat score came with 47 seconds left in the game. Had it not been for a garbage time touchdown against Penn State's backup defense, the Nittany Lions would have won by 40+ points while pitching a shutout. Unfortunately, the 1999 season would end as one of the most disappointing in Penn State history. In a season where the Nittany Lions looked like the best team in the country for two months, saw a heartbreaking loss to Minnesota spark a three-game November losing streak that led to the Nittany Lions playing in the Alamo Bowl. An Alamo Bowl in which they rolled Texas A&M 24-0. As a side note, I still remember watching my step-grandfather chuck his putter across his living room following Minnesota's field goal in that 1999 game. Good times.

Looking ahead to Saturday