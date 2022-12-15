Penn State Football will host Wake Forest defensive back Galvin Holmes next month from January 7 through January 9 the transfer announced on Twitter.

Holmes was a key cog for Wake Forest's defense in each of the last two seasons, totaling over 1,000 snaps. In 2021, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback recorded 583 snaps over 11 games, recording 23 tackles and nine pass breakups in the process.

According to Pro Football Focus, Holmes was targeted 43 times this season, allowing 20 receptions for 324 yards and three touchdowns.