Just when you thought it was over, the college football coaching carousel has stopped on Penn State Football will have to replace a third coordinator on staff as Special Teams Coordinator Stacy Collins is now headed back to Boise State according to multiple reports.

The now former Nittany Lions Special Teams Coordinator / Outside Linebackers / Nickels coach is set to return to Boise State where he previously was Broncos Special Teams Coordinator / Edge coach for the 2021 season.

According to reports, Collins new title with Boise State will be Special Teams Coordinator, Linebackers coach and Assistant Head Coach.