Just when you thought it was over, the college football coaching carousel has stopped on Penn State Football will have to replace a third coordinator on staff as Special Teams Coordinator Stacy Collins is now headed back to Boise State according to multiple reports.
The now former Nittany Lions Special Teams Coordinator / Outside Linebackers / Nickels coach is set to return to Boise State where he previously was Broncos Special Teams Coordinator / Edge coach for the 2021 season.
According to reports, Collins new title with Boise State will be Special Teams Coordinator, Linebackers coach and Assistant Head Coach.
Collins has been on staff with the Nittany Lions since the 2022 season and in that time he's helped developed several players such as long snapper Chris Stoll who was named the winner of the 2022 Patrick Mannelly Award, annually given to the nation's best long snapper. Also, he helped develop placekicker Alex Felkins from a backup to starter and the two-time winner of the Nittany Lions Special Teams Player of the Week award this past season.
This marks the third coordinator that Head Coach James Franklin will have to replace this offseason as he replaced OC Mike Yurcich with Andy Kotelnicki and DC Manny Diaz with Tom Allen.
Stay tuned for more on Penn State Football as we will have a new Special Teams Coordinator Hot Board shortly.