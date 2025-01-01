Penn State commit Kayden Mingo leads team to upset over No.1 Columbus

While much of the pre-game high expectations and fanfare enveloped Columbus' prized Duke-bound twins-- Cayden and Cameron Boozer -- it ultimately turned into The Mingo Brothers Show as LUHI got hot in a hurry during the second half.

At a jam-packed Baruch College, against a formidable foe in No.1 nationally ranked Christopher Columbus (FL) HS, Long Island Lutheran stormed back from a double digit first half deficit to stamp a resounding 77-66 victory during the Made Hoops Jordan Holiday Classic on Saturday.

Dylan Mingo, who has steadily evolved into a national stock-riser in the 2026 class, added 20 points. Marquette-signee and blurrish 2026 guard Nigel James applied blanketing, physical defense and played above the rim.

"We just tightened up defensively and got a lot more stops (in the second half)," Kayden Mingo said. "We got out in transition, got downhill and we were able to make plays for each other."

With Syracuse-bound LUHI 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony sidelined with an injury he sustained at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, the Mingo brothers and James accounted for a major percentage of the offensive output, scoring 63 points as a radiant triumvirate.

Caleb Gaskins, a versatile 6-foot-8 forward and mid range extraordinaire, paced Columbus with 21 points on 10-for-18 shooting.

A Class of 2026 recruit, Gaskins has been hearing from the likes of Duke, Alabama, and Auburn, among others. Cayden Boozer scored 11 points and doled out 10 assists.

The crowd included NBA Hall of Famer Chris Mullin, Carmelo Anthony, Jason Richardson, Carlos Boozer, Marquette head coach Shaka Smart, Rhoades, as well as super agent Bill Duffy.

"It was great to play the game here in New York, because you know there are always going to be people in the crowd with it being a big event," Kayden Mingo said. "To do it in front of all those legends, though, on this stage...Man, that was really special."

Columbus came out of the gate sizzling. With a ferocious open court attack spearheaded by sky-riser Jaxon Richardson (Michigan, Alabama, Maryland, Florida, Cincinnati, USC, Alabama, , Southern California, Louisville, Oklahoma State are all in pursuit), the visitors from South Florida changed floors swiftly.

LUHI trailed, 17-8, at the first quarter's end. Columbus built a 30-18 cushion on a feathery baby hook from Gaskins.

One minute and three seconds into the third quarter, James came soaring in for a putback bucket which sliced the deficit to five, 32-27.

After Cameron Boozer split a pair of free throws, Kayden Mingo buried a long 3-pointer that brought LUHI to within three, 33-30, with 5:36 remaining. Mingo's trey simultaneously spurred a 16-6 spurt.

The run was capped off by another Kayden Mingo 3-pointer from the corner with 1:19 remaining, as LUHI seized a 43-39 lead.

Cayden Boozer thwarted the run with a 3-pointer of his own, exchanging some words for a hostile New York crowd that initiated the talk.

With that, Kayden Mingo splashed another straight-on 3-pointer amid a hard close out. With 30 seconds remaining in the third, Mingo sustained the hot hand by drilling a trailer 3-pointer which sent the gym into a frenzy.

Richardson, the son of former NBA mainstay and previously mentioned Jason Richardson, pocketed a corner 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining. The quarter culminated with LUHI ahead, 49-45.

Dylan Mingo kick-started LUHI's offense with a pair of 3-pointers during the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. The long 6-foot-5 guard/wing got into the driving lanes for a floater, extending LUHI's lead to 64-55 with 3:50 to play.

"We just had to get going," Kayden Mingo said of the second half resurgence.

"Coach (John) Buck told us at halftime to just continue to stay together, to continue to follow the game plan. We continued to get shots to fall, and the momentum just really changed (during that third quarter)."

Mingo is one of Penn State's most highly regarded recruits in program history. It is no secret, the well-built 6-foot-4 guard's relationship with Rhoades was a major factor in his commitment.

"My guy right there, that's my guy," Kayden Mingo said of Rhoades. "He told me before the game he was going to be there. It was great to be able to do my thing, play my game with him there watching. We talked after the game. He was telling me about how well I played. He also told me about things I could have done better and what can be corrected. We just talk about everything."