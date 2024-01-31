Class of 2025 four-star receiver Taz Williams Jr. (Red Oak, TX.) has nearly 50 offers from programs across the country, including from Penn State.

This past Saturday, Williams took his first-ever visit to Happy Valley to connect with the coaching staff and further check out what the program has to offer.

Williams said his time spent with head coach James Franklin and getting a feel for the campus atmosphere were two of his biggest takeaways for his debut visit.



