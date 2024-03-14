Penn State got off to a positive start to the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night, picking up a 66-57 victory over Michigan. The Nittany Lions were powered by a combined 37 points from Ace Baldwin Jr. and Zach Hicks.

Mike Rhoades and company now advance to Thursday of the Big Ten Tournament, where the sixth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers await them. Mike Woodson's group has enjoyed a surge in March, winning their last four games heading into postseason play.

Penn State bet Indiana twice during the regular season, with the most recent matchup being the precursor to the Hoosiers' winning streak and now the Nittany Lions will look to make it three straight on Thursday night.