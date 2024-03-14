Advertisement
Penn State takes on Indiana after Big Ten Tournament victory

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

Penn State got off to a positive start to the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night, picking up a 66-57 victory over Michigan. The Nittany Lions were powered by a combined 37 points from Ace Baldwin Jr. and Zach Hicks.

Mike Rhoades and company now advance to Thursday of the Big Ten Tournament, where the sixth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers await them. Mike Woodson's group has enjoyed a surge in March, winning their last four games heading into postseason play.

Penn State bet Indiana twice during the regular season, with the most recent matchup being the precursor to the Hoosiers' winning streak and now the Nittany Lions will look to make it three straight on Thursday night.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: March 14th, 2024 - 8:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

SPREAD: Penn State -7 / Over/Under: 150.5

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Indiana

75.9

PS/G

72.9

74.3

PA/G

74.2

44.4%

FG%

48.3%

33.6%

3P%

32.8%

74.4%

FT%

65.4%

35.0

REB/G

37.6

9.58

O-REB/G

8.8

1.14

AST/TO RATIO

1.26

70.1

TEMPO

68.6

1.125

OFF EFF

1.111

1.020

DEF EFF

1.018
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

76

84

64

89

78.5

Indiana

85

128

133

131

129.5

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

PROJECTED STARTERS
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

14.3

2.5

6.0

G

D'Marco Dunn

7.0

1.9

0.7

F

Zach Hicks

7.9

3.8

0.9

F

Nick Kern

8.8

4.0

1.5

C

Qudus Wahab

9.8

7.7

0.5

Who is Indiana's projected starting five?

 Projected Starters
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Gabe Cupps

2.6

1.8

1.2

G

Trey Galloway

10.6

2.9

4.6

F

Mackenzie Mgbako

12.2

4.0

1.3

F

Malik Reneau

15.7

5.9

2.7

F

Kel'el Ware

16.1

9.8

1.5

Penn State vs Indiana Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

50.8%

15.7%

26.7%

35.1

Indiana

52.9%

17.5%

27.0%

38.6

