By heading to the Peach Bowl, Penn State will have the opportunity to become the first college football program to win each of the New Year's Six bowl games.

The Peach Bowl is scheduled to be play on December 30 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are heading to a New Year's Six bowl game for the second season in a row and fifth time in eight years. The 10-2 Nittany Lions will be headed to the Peach Bowl for the first time in program history to take on the Ole Miss Rebels out of the SEC.

One of the best programs in college football history when it comes to bowl games, the Nittany Lions will enter the Peach Bowl with a 17-6-1 record all-time in New Year's Six Bowl games (Rose, Orange, Sugar, Fiesta, Peach, Cotton).

Under head coach Joe Paterno, the Nittany Lions were 13-4 with wins in each New Year's Six bowl game except the Peach Bowl. The Nittany Lions turned down the opportunity to play in the Peach Bowl in 1970 after going 7-3 during the regular season which included winning each of their last five games following a 2-3 start.

The 1970 Peach Bowl would ultimately be between a 10-0 Arizona State team out of the WAC and an 8-3 North Carolina squad. Arizona State would complete their perfect season with a 48-26 win over the Tar Heels.

Under head coach James Franklin, Penn State is 3-1 with victories in the 2018 Fiesta Bowl over the Washington Huskies 35-28, the 2019 Cotton Bowl against the Memphis Tigers 53-39 and the 2023 Rose Bowl, a 35-21 win over the Utah Utes.

Under Franklin in total, the Nittany Lions are 4-4 in bowl games with losses to Georgia (2016 TaxSlayer Bowl), USC (2017 Rose Bowl), Kentucky (2019 Citrus Bowl), and Arkansas (2022 Outback Bowl). Their only non-New Year's Six Bowl victory under Franklin was a 31-30 Pinstripe Bowl win in 2014 against Boston College.