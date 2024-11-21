Three Minnesota Golden Gophers to watch versus Penn State

Nov 9, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) throws a touchdown pass during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Penn State Nittany Lions are coming off a blowout victory versus the Purdue Boilermakers. The Nittany Lions will hit the road for the last time in the regular season to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. ​Minnesota has had a solid season as they currently are 6-3. The Golden Gophers are coming off a bye week but did lose to Rutgers in their last game. Here are three Minnesota Golden Gophers to watch versus the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Advertisement

1. QB Max Brosmer

Graduate transfer quarterback Max Brosmer is finishing his collegiate career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Brosmer spent five seasons playing at New Hampshire and was a Second Team FCS All-American last season. ​In the 2024 season, Brosmer has played well for the Golden Gophers. The New Hampshire transfer has completed 67.1% of his passes for 2,251 yards, fourteen touchdowns, and four interceptions. Brosmer has also rushed for four touchdowns on the season. ​Brosmer will be challenged against one of the toughest defenses in college football. Penn State’s passing defense ranks 14th in the country and fifth in the Big Ten Conference. They also have the nation’s sixth-best scoring defense and are second in the Big Ten.

2. Cornerback Ethan Robinson

Another transfer who has made an immediate impact for the Minnesota Golden Gophers is defensive back Ethan Robinson. The Bucknell transfer was First Team All-Patriot League last season and has been a ballhawk for the Golden Gophers in 2024. ​During his senior season, Robinson has 37 total tackles,including 25 solo tackles. He leads the Golden Gophers in interceptions with three. He also has three tackles for loss, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. ​Robinson is the CB1 for Minnesota and will look to slow down Penn State’s passing attack. Robinson is coming off a strong game in which he was named to PFF’s Week 11 All-Big Ten Team.

3. RB Darius Taylor