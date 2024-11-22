Locked On Nittany Lions: DCC discusses recruiting + Minnesota game

Happ Valley Insider's Dylan Callaghan-Croley jumped on the Locked on Nittany Lions podcast with HVI contributor Zach Seyco to discuss the latest rumors when it comes to Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions upcoming matchup against Minnesota.

"Could Penn State lose a class of 2025 commitment? And to the Ohio State Buckeyes of all teams? Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko and special guest Dylan Callaghan-Croley discuss Nittany Lions commit Chaz Coleman and why it is likely that he flips to Ohio State. Does James Franklin have a backup plan. Zach and Dylan debate what Penn State must do to solidify the class of 2025 ahead of Early National Signing Day in December."