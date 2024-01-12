Penn State travels to take on No. 1 Purdue in Mackey Arena
The Penn State Nittany Lions face their toughest test of the season on Saturday when they travel to West Lafayette to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in Mackey Arena. Penn State fell to Northwestern 76-72 its last time out to drop to 8-8 on the season and 2-3 in Big Ten play.
The Boilermakers, led by reigning National Player of the Year and star center Zach Edey, are also coming off a defeat. Purdue was upset by Nebraska on Tuesday in Lincoln 88-72, but could still be the nation's top ranked team when the Nittany Lions stroll into town thanks to losses by Houston and Kansas.
Happy Valley Insider has you covered with everything you need to know going into Saturday's matchup.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: January 13th, 2024 2:15 p.m. ET
WHERE: Mackey Arena (14,240) -- West Lafayette, IN
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)
STAT COMPARISON
|Penn State
|STAT
|Purdue
|
76.2 (149)
|
PS/G
|
84.4 (20)
|
72.2 (199)
|
PA/G
|
69.0 (123)
|
43.2% (264)
|
FG%
|
48.9% (27)
|
52.4% (113)
|
2P%
|
54.5% (45)
|
29.7% (311)
|
3P%
|
39.4% (12)
|
74.3% (71)
|
FT%
|
72.4% (142)
|
35.8 (322)
|
REB/G
|
43.8 (40)
|
10.7 (178)
|
O-REB/G
|
11.9 (96)
|
1.00 (237)
|
AST/TO RATIO
|
1.54 (25)
|
71.8 (50)
|
TEMPO
|
68.6 (182)
|
1.076 (128)
|
OFF EFF
|
1.235 (2)
|
1.027 (116)
|
DEF EFF
|
0.947 (17)
RANKINGS COMPARISON
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|Haslam
|NET
|Average
|
Penn State
|
116
|
114
|
113
|
131
|
118.5
|
Purdue
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
13.1
|
1.9
|
4.4
|
G
|
18.8
|
3.4
|
2.8
|
F
|
6.3
|
3.3
|
1.1
|
F
|
6.6
|
3.3
|
0.1
|
C
|
9.9
|
8.6
|
0.6
Who is Purdue's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
12.8
|
5.4
|
6.7
|
G
|
11.0
|
2.3
|
1.7
|
G
|
11.1
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
F
|
7.5
|
4.3
|
1.2
|
C
|
21.8
|
10.4
|
1.7
Penn State vs Purdue Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT RATE
|
Penn State
|
49.2%
|
15.9%
|
28.5%
|
36.5
|
Purdue
|
56.2%
|
16.9%
|
36.6%
|
39.7
