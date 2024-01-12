The Penn State Nittany Lions face their toughest test of the season on Saturday when they travel to West Lafayette to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in Mackey Arena. Penn State fell to Northwestern 76-72 its last time out to drop to 8-8 on the season and 2-3 in Big Ten play.

The Boilermakers, led by reigning National Player of the Year and star center Zach Edey, are also coming off a defeat. Purdue was upset by Nebraska on Tuesday in Lincoln 88-72, but could still be the nation's top ranked team when the Nittany Lions stroll into town thanks to losses by Houston and Kansas.

Happy Valley Insider has you covered with everything you need to know going into Saturday's matchup.