Penn State travels to take on No. 1 Purdue in Mackey Arena

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

The Penn State Nittany Lions face their toughest test of the season on Saturday when they travel to West Lafayette to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in Mackey Arena. Penn State fell to Northwestern 76-72 its last time out to drop to 8-8 on the season and 2-3 in Big Ten play.

The Boilermakers, led by reigning National Player of the Year and star center Zach Edey, are also coming off a defeat. Purdue was upset by Nebraska on Tuesday in Lincoln 88-72, but could still be the nation's top ranked team when the Nittany Lions stroll into town thanks to losses by Houston and Kansas.

Happy Valley Insider has you covered with everything you need to know going into Saturday's matchup.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: January 13th, 2024 2:15 p.m. ET

WHERE: Mackey Arena (14,240) -- West Lafayette, IN

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Purdue

76.2 (149)

PS/G

84.4 (20)

72.2 (199)

PA/G

69.0 (123)

43.2% (264)

FG%

48.9% (27)

52.4% (113)

2P%

54.5% (45)

29.7% (311)

3P%

39.4% (12)

74.3% (71)

FT%

72.4% (142)

35.8 (322)

REB/G

43.8 (40)

10.7 (178)

O-REB/G

11.9 (96)

1.00 (237)

AST/TO RATIO

1.54 (25)

71.8 (50)

TEMPO

68.6 (182)

1.076 (128)

OFF EFF

1.235 (2)

1.027 (116)

DEF EFF

0.947 (17)
RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

116

114

113

131

118.5

Purdue

3

3

3

3

3
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

13.1

1.9

4.4

G

Kanye Clary

18.8

3.4

2.8

F

Zach Hicks

6.3

3.3

1.1

F

Puff Johnson

6.6

3.3

0.1

C

Qudus Wahab

9.9

8.6

0.6

Who is Purdue's projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Braden Smith

12.8

5.4

6.7

G

Fletcher Loyer

11.0

2.3

1.7

G

Lance Jones

11.1

2.4

2.4

F

Trey Kaufman-Renn

7.5

4.3

1.2

C

Zach Edey

21.8

10.4

1.7

Penn State vs Purdue Four Factors

TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

49.2%

15.9%

28.5%

36.5

Purdue

56.2%

16.9%

36.6%

39.7

