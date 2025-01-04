James Franklin offers update on Penn State DE Abdul Carter

During his press conference, Franklin was asked about Carter's health and potential to play on Thursday. Here's what he had to say.

Carter left the first half of the Nittany Lions' Fiesta Bowl win over Boise State last Tuesday with what appeared to be some sort of arm injury. The exact nature of the injury is undisclosed.

One of the biggest storylines coming into the College Football Semifinal matchup between the Nittany Lions and Notre Dame Fighting Irish is the health of star Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter.

On Saturday, Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media for the only time prior to the Nittany Lions making the trip to Miami for next Thursday's Orange Bowl.

"He's doing great, his attitude is great. His mentality's been really good," Franklin said about Carter. "You know, we'll see. But I think he's taking the right approach and mentality. And it really it's it's going to come down to you know how he feels and and how much practice he's able to get during the week," he added.

"At this point, I don't think there's anything that that. Is stopping him from playing, but it's just it's going to come down to, you know, how is he able to play?" Franklin noted.

"But his mentality is, he's got a big smile on his face. I think he's excited about this week. But it's too early to say at this stage. And as you guys know, I don't usually talk about these things all. Whole lot I get where we're, at, this is this is an important piece and storyline. But Abdul's going about things the right way and, you know, we'll see how this thing plays out."

The potential first overall pick in this year's upcoming NFL Draft, Carter has been phenomenal when on the field for Penn State this season with 63 total tackles including 22 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.