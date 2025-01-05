Penn State basketball vs. Indiana: Preview, how to watch, and more

(Photo by Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

Just a few weeks after a win at Drexel, Penn State men’s basketball is back in the City of Brotherly Love to face Indiana. Today is the team’s annual game played in The Palestra, the world-renowned basketball arena home to the University of Pennsylvania, as charming as ever in its 98th year of operation. According to the conference media poll entering the season, Indiana was projected to take second place in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions were projected to take second to last (17th). But two months into the season, everything has changed. Penn State is eight-point favorites and ranks 20 spots above Indiana in KenPom. The Nittany Lions sit at 36th, compared to the Hoosiers’ 56th ranking.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Indiana has one of the most balanced teams in the country, ranking in the top 60 in both offensive and defensive ratings. The Hoosiers will be without leading scorer Malik Reneau, who suffered a leg injury during the team’s win over Rutgers. However, Indiana has a balanced scoring attack with three other players averaging double figures. One of them is the senior center, Oumar Ballo. Ballo, a transfer from Arizona, averages a near double-double, touting 12.8 points per game to go along with 9.4 rebounds per game and nearly two blocks. The seven-footer gets to the free throw line at the fifth-highest rate in the nation, so Penn State Yanic Konan Niederhauser needs to play disciplined defense and stay out of foul trouble.

HOW TO WATCH: Penn State vs Indiana

WHEN: 12:00pm

WHERE: The Palestra

TELEVISION: Big Ten Network

Series History

Indiana owns a dominant 43-17 all time series record against the Nittany Lions, including the Indiana has a dominant 43-17 all-time series record against the Nittany Lions, including the most recent game, which saw a 61-59 Hoosiers win in last year’s Big Ten tournament. However, Penn State has found recent success in the matchup, winning both regular-season games against the Hoosiers last year and six of the last ten matchups.

Projected Starting Lineup