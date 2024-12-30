Penn State vs. Boise State: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Published Dec 30, 2024
Kickoff is just over 24 hours away for No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (12-2) and No. 3 Boise State (12-1) in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals in Arizona. The Nittany Lions and Broncos will battle for the opportunity to advance to the semifinals on New Year's Eve.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.

WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...

When: Tuesday, December 31st. 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium (Capacity 63,400)

TV: ESPN | Bob Wischusen (PxP), Louis Riddick (Color), Kris Budden (Sideline)

Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)

SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...

As of Friday morning, Penn State is an 11.5-point favorite against the Broncos, and the over/under for the game is set at 52.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boise State's 2024 Betting Trends
OpponentSpreadOver/UnderResult

Georgia Southern

-13 (COV)

57 (OVER)

56-45 BSU

Oregon

+18.5 (COV)

61.5 (OVER)

37-34 ORE

Portland State

-42 (PUSH)

70 (PUSH)

56-14 BSU

Washington State

-7.5 (COV)

66 (OVER)

45-24 BSU

Utah State

-28 (COV)

66 (OVER)

62-30 BSU

Hawaii

-21.5 (DNC)

50 (UNDER)

28-7 BSU

UNLV

-4 (COV)

64 (UNDER)

29-24 BSU

San Diego State

-24.5 (COV)

55.5 (OVER)

56-24 BSU

Nevada

-23.5 (DNC)

61 (UNDER)

28-21 BSU

San Jose State

-14 (COV)

62 (OVER)

42-21 BSU

Wyoming

-22.5 (DNC)

54 (UNDER)

17-13 BSU

Oregon State

-19 (DNC)

57 (UNDER)

34-18 BSU

UNLV

-4 (COV)

57.5 (UNDER)

21-7 BSU

Penn State Betting Trends
OpponentSpreadOver/UnderResult

West Virginia

-7.5 (COV)

49 (UNDER)

34-12 PSU

Bowling Green

-34 (DNC)

51 (OVER)

34-27 PSU

Kent State

-49 (COV)

57.5 (UNDER)

56-0 PSU

Illinois

-19.5 (DNC)

48 (UNDER)

21-7 PSU

UCLA

-29.5 (DNC)

47.5 (UNDER)

27-11 PSU

USC

-3.5 (DNC)

51.5 (OVER)

33-30 PSU

Wisconsin

-6.5 (COV)

47 (UNDER)

28-13 PSU

Ohio State

+3.5 (DNC)

47.5 (UNDER)

20-13 OSU

Washington

-12.5 (COV)

45.5 (UNDER)

35-6 PSU

Purdue

-28.5 (COV)

50.5 (OVER)

49-10 PSU

Minnesota

-11.5 (DNC)

45 (OVER)

26-25 PSU

Maryland

-24.5 (COV)

50.5 (OVER)

44-7 PSU

Oregon

+3 (DNC)

51.5 (OVER)

45-37 ORE

SMU

-9 (COV)

52 (UNDER)

38-10 PSU

HEAD COACH COMPARISON...

Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 14th overall)

- Career Record: 124-56

- Record at Penn State: 100-41

- Record against Boise State: 0-0

- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion


Boise State - Spencer Danielson (2nd year at Boise State; 2nd overall)

- Career Record: 15-2

- Record at SMU: 15-2

- Record against Penn State: 0-0

-Career Accolades: 2024 MWC Coach of the Year

WEATHER REPORT...

State Farm Stadium in Arizona is a dome, so Mother Nature will not play a part in Tuesday's Fiesta Bowl battle.

SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...

ALL TIME RECORD: N/A

Tuesday will be the first time Penn State and Boise State will play on the gridiron in their respective histories.

