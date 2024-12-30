Penn State vs. Boise State: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Kickoff is just over 24 hours away for No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (12-2) and No. 3 Boise State (12-1) in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals in Arizona. The Nittany Lions and Broncos will battle for the opportunity to advance to the semifinals on New Year's Eve.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.
WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...
When: Tuesday, December 31st. 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: State Farm Stadium (Capacity 63,400)
TV: ESPN | Bob Wischusen (PxP), Louis Riddick (Color), Kris Budden (Sideline)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...
As of Friday morning, Penn State is an 11.5-point favorite against the Broncos, and the over/under for the game is set at 52.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
HEAD COACH COMPARISON...
Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 14th overall)
- Career Record: 124-56
- Record at Penn State: 100-41
- Record against Boise State: 0-0
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Boise State - Spencer Danielson (2nd year at Boise State; 2nd overall)
- Career Record: 15-2
- Record at SMU: 15-2
- Record against Penn State: 0-0
-Career Accolades: 2024 MWC Coach of the Year
WEATHER REPORT...
State Farm Stadium in Arizona is a dome, so Mother Nature will not play a part in Tuesday's Fiesta Bowl battle.
SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...
ALL TIME RECORD: N/A
Tuesday will be the first time Penn State and Boise State will play on the gridiron in their respective histories.
