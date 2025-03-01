Published Mar 1, 2025
Penn State vs Maryland: Nittany Lions look to upset Terrapins
Austin Mitchell  •  Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Austin_Cree

The Penn State Nittany Lions (15-14, 5-13) fell last time out to Indiana 83-78 in a hard-fought game, snapping a two-game winning streak. On Saturday, they'll look to get back in the win column against the Maryland Terrapins (21-7, 11-6) at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Terrapins enter Saturday's game coming off a heart breaking 58-55 loss to Michigan State on a buzzer beater which snapped a four game winning streak. The Terrapins overall have won eight of their last 10 matchups.

How to Watch - Penn State vs Maryland:

WHO: Penn State NIttany Lions (15-14, 5-13) vs Maryland Terrapins (21-7, 11-6)

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park - PA

TV: BTN

Where to stream the game?  

Fans who can't watch the game at home on their television, can live stream the game on their favorite mobile device by downloading the Fox Sports app and signing with their television provider.

What is the spread?  

Penn State enters Saturday as a 5.5-point underdog to the Terrapins with the over/under set at 154.5 points. The Nittany Lions this season are 14-15 against the spread while Maryland is 14-13-1.

Series History

Maryland owns a slight advantage over Penn State all-time with a 17-15 record. The Nittany Lions won the last matchup between the programs, last March, an 85-689 win at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Rankings Comparison

Table Name
Penn StateRankingsMaryland

65

KenPom

16

58

ESPN BPI

14

69

NET

15

Projected Starting Lineups

Projected Starting Lineups
Penn StatePositionMaryland

Ace Baldwin Jr

G

Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Freddie Dilione V

G

Rodney Rice

D'Marco Dunn

F

Selton Miguel

Zach Hicks

F

Julian Reese

Yanic Konan Niederhauser

C

Derik Queen

STAT COMPARISON

Table Name
Penn StateSTATMaryland

79.4

Points Per Game

82.6

47.9%

FG %

54.6

33.6%

3-Pt FG %

37.0

16.0

Assists Per Game

14.7

9.6

Off. Rebounds per game

10.6

33.4

Total Rebounds per game

37.1

23.8

Def. Rebounds per game

26.5

8.3

Steals per game

7.4

3.9

Blocks per game

4.4

