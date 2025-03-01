Penn State vs Maryland: Nittany Lions look to upset Terrapins

The Penn State Nittany Lions (15-14, 5-13) fell last time out to Indiana 83-78 in a hard-fought game, snapping a two-game winning streak. On Saturday, they'll look to get back in the win column against the Maryland Terrapins (21-7, 11-6) at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The Terrapins enter Saturday's game coming off a heart breaking 58-55 loss to Michigan State on a buzzer beater which snapped a four game winning streak. The Terrapins overall have won eight of their last 10 matchups.
How to Watch - Penn State vs Maryland:
WHO: Penn State NIttany Lions (15-14, 5-13) vs Maryland Terrapins (21-7, 11-6)
WHEN: 12:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park - PA
TV: BTN
Where to stream the game?
Fans who can't watch the game at home on their television, can live stream the game on their favorite mobile device by downloading the Fox Sports app and signing with their television provider.
What is the spread?
Penn State enters Saturday as a 5.5-point underdog to the Terrapins with the over/under set at 154.5 points. The Nittany Lions this season are 14-15 against the spread while Maryland is 14-13-1.
Series History
Maryland owns a slight advantage over Penn State all-time with a 17-15 record. The Nittany Lions won the last matchup between the programs, last March, an 85-689 win at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Rankings Comparison
Projected Starting Lineups
STAT COMPARISON
