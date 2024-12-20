Penn State vs. SMU: College Football Playoff Stats Comparison

Published Dec 20, 2024
The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Southern Methodist Tigers are set to kick off in the first round of the College Football Playoff in just under 24 hours. With kickoff quickly approaching, Happy Valley Insider takes a look at the stats for both sides.

OFFENSIVE STATS
Explosive Play Rate = Plays of 20+ Yards / Total Plays
Penn StateSTATSMUAdvantage

33.6

Scoring Offense

38.5

SMU

202.2

Rushing Offense

176.1

Penn State

246.5

Passing Offense

267.0

SMU

448.6

Total Offense

443.1

Penn State

47.8%

3rd Down Conversion %

46.47%

Penn State

76.2%

4th Down Conversion %

56.25%

Penn State

12.0

Sacks Allowed

15.0

Penn State

7.59%

Explosive Play Rate

7.96%

SMU

12

Turnovers

22

Penn State

87.93%

Red Zone Conversion %

87.50 %

Penn State

ADVANTAGE

PSU (7-3)

DEFENSIVE STATS
Explosive Play Rate = Plays of 20+ Yards / Total Plays
Penn StateSTATSMUAdvantage

16.4

Scoring Defense

20.8

Penn State

103.6

Rushing Defense

93.4

SMU

178.5

Passing Defense

232.7

Penn State

282.1

Total Defense

326.1

Penn State

34.5%

3rd Down Conversion %

32.1%

SMU

60.9%

4th Down Conversion %

43.6%

SMU

33.0

Sacks

40.0

SMU

91.0

Tackles For Loss

95.0

SMU

6.01%

Explsoive Play Rate

4.3%

SMU

17

Turnovers Forced

21

SMU

80.0%

Red Zone Conversion %

75.6%

SMU

ADVANTAGE

SMU (8-3)

--------------------------------------------------------------

