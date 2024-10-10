Penn State vs USC: Three keys to victory for the Nittany Lions

The Penn State Nittany Lions will face their biggest test of the season on Saturday when they face the USC Trojans at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Here are three keys for the No.4 Nittany Lions against the Trojans on Saturday.

OFFENSE: Get the run game going early

(Photo by Heather Weikel -- Happy Valley Insider)

If there was one part of this USC defense that can be exploited by Penn State on Saturday, it's their run defense. In their five games this season, opponents have averaged over 4.0 yards per carry in four games, the only exception being Utah State, who averaged 3.8 yards per carry. In two of the last three weeks, the Trojans inability to stop the opposing offense's rushing attack has proven to be fatal for Lincoln Riley's program. Against Michigan, the Trojans allowed 290 yards in the game and 6.3 yards per attempt while last weekend against Minnesota, the Trojans allowed 193 total yards and 4.8 yards per attempt. The USC defensive line has not shown the ability to get any sort of consistent push up front this season when it come to stopping the run and it seems likely the Trojans will be without key linebacker Eric Gentry. This should be a game in which the Nittany Lions establish the run early and lean on Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen to control the game on the ground.

DEFENSE: Don't allow Miller Moss to get comfortable

(Photo by © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Pass protection has been a major issue for USC this season, particularly at the tackle positions, where they've allowed 27 of 55 total pressures through five games. This season, when under pressure Miller Moss has been a much different quarterback than when he's kept clean. His completion percentage drops nearly 14 points, completing just 53.7% of his passes compared to his 67.6% completion percentage when kept clean according to Pro Football Focus. Last week against Minnesota, Moss was only pressured eight times but was kept to just one completion for eight yards including and threw an intereception. It'sworth noting, that getting pressure is not always a sure fire plan, against Michigan, Moss was 10-for-20 when under pressure and threw a pair of touchdown. That being said, if Penn Sate as a whole can get off to a fast start on Saturday and put the Trojans in a position in which they'll have too go pass-heavy, it could present a big opportunity for the Nittany Lions' defensive ends especially Dani Dennis-Sutton and Abdul Carter.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Make your kicks

© Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images