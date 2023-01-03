Following yesterday’s big win in the Rose Bowl over Utah, Penn State Football awarded one of the program’s top walk on prospects, linebacker Dominic DeLuca a full scholarship.

DeLuca originally joined the program as a walk-on safety recruit back in the class of 2021, after playing several years at Wyoming Area High School over in Exeter, Pennsylvania.

After enrolling at Penn State, DeLuca appeared in three games, mostly as a special teamer but was able to maintain his redshirt status.

However in year two, DeLuca saw the field in all 13 games at both linebacker and special teams as he became an integral piece to Penn State's special teams units. During those games, DeLica racked up 29 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 1 sack and 1 blocked kick.

With DeLuca now on scholarship, that brings the Nittany Lions scholarship total to 89 currently for next season.