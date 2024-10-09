Penn State Wednesday Practice Notebook: 10/9

Here were the major takeaways from his time with the media.

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media on Wednesday evening following the Nittany Lions' final evening practice before heading to Los Angeles for their showdown on Saturday afternoon against the USC Trojans.

The biggest news for Penn State coming out of Wednesday's practice is that starting running back Nicholas Singleton and right tackle Anthony Donkoh.

Singleton was kept out last week against UCLA seemingly for precautionary reasons by the Nittany Lions medical staff. Without Singleton, the Nittany Lions rushing attack scuffled, having him back against a USC run defense that has struggled this season will be a big boost for the Nittany Lions offense.

Donkoh, left the Nittany Lions 27-11 win in the first half with a shoulder injury but was seen at practice on Wednesday and James Franklin says that the Nittany Lions "anticipate" having the redshirt freshman on Saturday against the Trojans. If Donkoh were unable to go for some reason on Saturday, expect Wisconsin transfer Nolan Rucci who played in relief of Donkoh against UCLA to see time at right tackle.

Additionally, Dominic DeLuca should see more playing time this week after playing sparingly last weekend against UCLA. Look for the veteran linebacker to see more snaps this weekend. Fellow linebacker Kobe King also looks to be good to go this weekend against USC after missing the second half against UCLA, possible for precautionary reasons.