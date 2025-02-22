Penn State Wins First Big Ten Road Matchup With Win Over Minnesota

Penn State Men's Basketball dominates routes Minnesota to win their first road Big Ten matchup of the season. The Nittany Lions earned their first true road win on the season as their win against Fordham was at a neutral site at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, FL. Penn State now is only 1.0 games back of the final spot in the Big Ten tournament.

FIRST HALF

Penn State came out slow to start the game, being down 8-15 early in the matchup. However, the bright spot was in big man Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser. The Switzerland native tallied ten points, four rebounds and one block. Zach Hicks was also playing an important role while adding five rebounds, three assists, one block and two points. Hicks led the team in rebounds and assists. The Nittany Lions also were able to earn their first lead of the game with 0:50 seconds left in the first half.

SECOND HALF

After the break, Penn State and Minnesota went back and forth keeping the game close. However, the Nittany Lions were up by 14 points in the middle of the half. Then, down the stretch, Minnesota started to bring the game close within four points. Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser finished his strong start to the game, contributing an addition 14 points in the seconds half and 4 blocks. Ace Baldwin Jr. also helped close the game with eight points on 6-of-6 from the free throw line and added six assists.

THE STATS....

Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser led Penn State with 24 points and five blocks. Konan-Niederhäuser also added seven rebounds and one assist. All while shooting 9-of-14 (64.4%) from the field and 6-of-7 from the free throw line. Zach Hicks led the Nittany Lions with eight rebounds and added two blocks, two steals, five points and four assists. Ace Baldwin Jr. led Penn State with seven assists. Baldwin Jr. also tallied ten points, two steals, and three rebounds. Baldwin Jr. shot 8-of-8 from the free throw line. D'Marco Dunn fouled out in 24 minutes but added nine points and three rebounds. Freddie Dilione V fouled out in 31 minutes but and tallied 10 points, six rebounds and two assists. Nick Kern Jr. came off the bench again and added six points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes. Jahvin Carter played 14 minutes and had a team-high +21 +/-. Carter contributed three points, two rebounds and one assist. Kachi Nzeh played eight minutes and scored two points. Dominick Stewart played four minutes and recorded no stats. Overall, the Nittany Lions shot 21-of-46 (45.7%) from the field, 4-of-14 (28.6%) from three, and 23-of-25 (92.0%) from the free throw line. Penn State also totaled 36 rebounds, 18 assists, seven blocks, five steals, 14 turnovers, and 16 fouls.

NEXT UP....