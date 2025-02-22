Three-star Ohio OT Ben Congdon sets Penn State official visit

Three-star offensive tackle Ben Congdon has set an official visit to Pen State according to Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. The Ohio native was last on campus this month for a junior day visit.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound tackle out of Tuscarawas Valley Local High School in Zoarville, Ohio will be on campus the weekend of June 6 per Smith. It is the second reported visit for Congdon who'll also visit Miami (FL) on June 20.

Congdon on top of his offers from Miami and Penn State, also holds notable offers from Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Missouri, North Carolina State, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Congdon is the 10th offensive lineman to schedule an official visit with the Nittany Lions. They'll also host Gregory Patrick and Roseby Lubintus on May 30, Carter Scruggs, Drew Evers, Adam Guthrie, Johnnie Jones, and Tavian Branch on June 13, Darius Gray on June 17, and Benjamin Eziuka on June 20.