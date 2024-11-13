Penn State Football WR Feyisayo Oluleye no longer with program

Penn State walk-on wide receiver Feyisayo Oluleye is no longer with the program and has entered the transfer portal, Happy Valley Insider has learned.

A former standout at Bishop McDevitt High School, Oluleye also spent time at Robert Morris in his collegiate career before walking on with the Nittany Lions prior to the 2023 season. He did not appear in any games during his career with the program.

Oluleye will have one year to play with his next program.