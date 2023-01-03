The first of what is expected to be many Penn State Football players has been invited to the 2023 NFL Combine as wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley told the press in his Rose Bowl postgame presser that he has earned an invite.

This past season was Tinsley's first and only season with the Nittany Lions, as he previously spent two seasons at Western Kentucky (2020-2021) and two seasons at Hutchinson Community College (2018-2019) before that.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound wide receiver was one of the Nittany Lions top offensive weapons in 2022, as he hauled in 51 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

Prior to transferring to Penn State, Tinsley was as one of the nation's top receivers with Western Kentucky, as he hauled in 87 receptions for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.

Stay tuned for plenty more NFL Combine updates as several other Nittany Lions are expected to receive an invite.

The 2023 NFL Combine will take place from Sunday, Feb. 26 to March 6th and can be watched in its entirety on the NFL Network.