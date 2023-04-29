Penn State WR Parker Washington drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars
Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington's wait is over. On Saturday afternoon, the Richmond (TX) native heard his name called in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft as the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Washington with the 185th overall pick. He'll reunite with former Penn State tight end Brenton Strange in Duval.
Washington was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class out of Travis High School in Richmond. He was a Rivals250 prospect, and a top-200 prospect in the country as well as a top-30 wide receiver.
A prospect who rose the rankings in thanks to a strong senior season, Washington's recruitment was rather quiet. Outside his offer from the Nittany Lions, he also held Power Five offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Utah, and Wisconsin.
He only took two official visits during his recruitment, one to Wisconsin and one to Penn State, and he'd end up committing to the program in July 2019.
What he did at Penn State...
As a true freshman in the COVID-shortened 2019 season, Washington became an immediate impact player for the Nittany Lions recording 36 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns while earning Freshman All-Americans second-team honors by The Athletic.
In 2021, he'd follow up his great true freshman season with 64 receptions, 820 yards, and five touchdowns, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors by Pro Football Focus. Entering this past fall, it appeared that Washington could take that next step and be a potential high-round draft pick in this year's draft. Overall, he put together a solid season, recording 46 receptions for 611 and a pair of touchdowns but would suffer a season-ending foot injury prior to the Rutgers game in November that would end his season and unfortunately lower his draft stock.
