Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington's wait is over. On Saturday afternoon, the Richmond (TX) native heard his name called in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft as the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Washington with the 185th overall pick. He'll reunite with former Penn State tight end Brenton Strange in Duval.

Washington was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class out of Travis High School in Richmond. He was a Rivals250 prospect, and a top-200 prospect in the country as well as a top-30 wide receiver.

A prospect who rose the rankings in thanks to a strong senior season, Washington's recruitment was rather quiet. Outside his offer from the Nittany Lions, he also held Power Five offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Utah, and Wisconsin.

He only took two official visits during his recruitment, one to Wisconsin and one to Penn State, and he'd end up committing to the program in July 2019.