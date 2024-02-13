Penn State wrestling downs Rutgers 35-3
Another meet, another win for Penn State wrestling. On Monday night, the Nittany Lions defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 35-3 at the Bryce Jordan Center. The win marks the 1000th dual meet victory in the history of the program.
The win improves the Nittany Lions to 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions in the win won nine of 10 matches with Rutgers winning the 133 pound matchup between Aaron Naoga and Dylan Shawver.
Braeden Davis (125), Beau Bartlett 9141), Tyler Kasak (149), Levi Haines (157), Mitchell Messenbrink (165), Terrell Barraclough (174), Bernie Traux (184), Aaron Brooks (197), and Lucas Cochran (285) all picking up wins on Monday evening.
NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
|WEIGHT
|PENN STATE
|RUTGERS
|TEAM SCORE
|
125
|
Braeden Davis (4)
|
Dean Peterson (1)
|
3-0 PSU
|
133
|
Aaron Nagoa (6)
|
Dylan Shawver (9)
|
3-3 TIED
|
141
|
Beau Barlett (4)
|
Max Hermes (1)
|
6-3 PSU
|
149
|
Tyler Kasak (7)
|
Michael Cetta (5)
|
9-3 PSU
|
157
|
Levi Haines (pin)
|
Dylan Weaver
|
15-3 PSU
|
165
|
Mitchell Messenbrink (18)
|
Anthony White (3)
|
20-3 PSU
|
174
|
Terrell Barraclough (4)
|
Jackson Turley (3)
|
23-3 PSU
|
184
|
Bernie Traux (7)
|
Shane Cartagena-Walsh (0)
|
26-3 PSU
|
197
|
Aaron Brooks (pin)
|
Michael Toranzo
|
32-3 PSU
|
285
|
Lucas Cochran (7)
|
Yara Slavikouski
|
35-3 PSU
UP NEXT
The Nittany Lions will be off until next Sunday when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 4:00 p.m. The Cornhuskers are 11-1 this season including 6-1 in conference play.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board