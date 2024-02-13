Advertisement
Penn State wrestling downs Rutgers 35-3

Heather Weikel - Happy Valley Insider
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Another meet, another win for Penn State wrestling. On Monday night, the Nittany Lions defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 35-3 at the Bryce Jordan Center. The win marks the 1000th dual meet victory in the history of the program.

The win improves the Nittany Lions to 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions in the win won nine of 10 matches with Rutgers winning the 133 pound matchup between Aaron Naoga and Dylan Shawver.

Braeden Davis (125), Beau Bartlett 9141), Tyler Kasak (149), Levi Haines (157), Mitchell Messenbrink (165), Terrell Barraclough (174), Bernie Traux (184), Aaron Brooks (197), and Lucas Cochran (285) all picking up wins on Monday evening.

PENN STATE VS RUTGERS FULL RESULTS
WEIGHT PENN STATE RUTGERS TEAM SCORE

125

Braeden Davis (4)

Dean Peterson (1)

3-0 PSU

133

Aaron Nagoa (6)

Dylan Shawver (9)

3-3 TIED

141

Beau Barlett (4)

Max Hermes (1)

6-3 PSU

149

Tyler Kasak (7)

Michael Cetta (5)

9-3 PSU

157

Levi Haines (pin)

Dylan Weaver

15-3 PSU

165

Mitchell Messenbrink (18)

Anthony White (3)

20-3 PSU

174

Terrell Barraclough (4)

Jackson Turley (3)

23-3 PSU

184

Bernie Traux (7)

Shane Cartagena-Walsh (0)

26-3 PSU

197

Aaron Brooks (pin)

Michael Toranzo

32-3 PSU

285

Lucas Cochran (7)

Yara Slavikouski

35-3 PSU

UP NEXT

The Nittany Lions will be off until next Sunday when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 4:00 p.m. The Cornhuskers are 11-1 this season including 6-1 in conference play.

