Another meet, another win for Penn State wrestling. On Monday night, the Nittany Lions defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 35-3 at the Bryce Jordan Center. The win marks the 1000th dual meet victory in the history of the program.



The win improves the Nittany Lions to 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions in the win won nine of 10 matches with Rutgers winning the 133 pound matchup between Aaron Naoga and Dylan Shawver.



Braeden Davis (125), Beau Bartlett 9141), Tyler Kasak (149), Levi Haines (157), Mitchell Messenbrink (165), Terrell Barraclough (174), Bernie Traux (184), Aaron Brooks (197), and Lucas Cochran (285) all picking up wins on Monday evening.

