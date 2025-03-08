What type of role will Penn State DT Owen Wafle have in 2025?

Few positions on Penn State's roster present a greater opportunity for young players than defensive tackle. Zane Durant is set to return to anchor the group, and once he's healthy, Alonzo Ford will start alongside Durant. However, behind these two, the depth ced True freshman Xavier Gilliam turned heads as a true freshman last fall and should have an expanded role in 2025. The same goes for now redshirt sophomore Ty Blanding. Another intriguing young player to watch in the defensive tackle room this fall will be redshirt freshman Owen Wafle.

After spending his true freshman campaign at Michigan, Wafle decided to enter the transfer portal. This was largely due to the coaching turnover that occurred at Michigan when Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers. For those who do not know, it's pronounced way-ful by the way, so fun breakfast puns will need to be put on the shelf. A four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Wafle was a hot commodity in the transfer portal. Wafle already had a relationship with Deion Barnes and the Nittany Lion coaching staff from his time as a high school recruit. This helped the Nittany Lions get Wafle to campus for a visit, a visit during which the Penn State coaching staff was able to seal the deal.

Looking ahead to a potential 2025 role