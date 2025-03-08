What type of role will Penn State DT Owen Wafle have in 2025?

Few positions on Penn State's roster present a greater opportunity for young players than defensive tackle. Zane Durant is set to return to anchor the group, and once he's healthy, Alonzo Ford will start alongside Durant.
True freshman Xavier Gilliam turned heads as a true freshman last fall and should have an expanded role in 2025. The same goes for now redshirt sophomore Ty Blanding. Another intriguing young player to watch in the defensive tackle room this fall will be redshirt freshman Owen Wafle.
After spending his true freshman campaign at Michigan, Wafle decided to enter the transfer portal. This was largely due to the coaching turnover that occurred at Michigan when Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers.
For those who do not know, it's pronounced way-ful by the way, so fun breakfast puns will need to be put on the shelf.
A four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Wafle was a hot commodity in the transfer portal. Wafle already had a relationship with Deion Barnes and the Nittany Lion coaching staff from his time as a high school recruit. This helped the Nittany Lions get Wafle to campus for a visit, a visit during which the Penn State coaching staff was able to seal the deal.
Looking ahead to a potential 2025 role
As we mentioned above, the depth chart is pretty wide open for Penn State at defensive tackle. This should create every opportunity in the world for Wafle to potentially carve out a role in the fall.
When Wafle chose Penn State out of the transfer portal, the Nittany Lion coaching staff viewed him as more of a long-term addition. However, since arriving on campus, Wafle has impressed in winter workouts and has likely been a bit ahead of where the coaching staff viewed him.
Another factor working in Wafle's favor is how the spring ball reps will shake out at defensive tackle for Penn State. Durant will get the veteran treatment, while Ford will miss spring ball as he recovers from his season-ending injury suffered at Minnesota in November.
With Durant and Ford both essential non-factors this spring, the likes of Gilliam, Blanding, Wafle, and other youngsters such as Liam Andrews and Joseph Mupoyi should see plenty of reps at defensive tackle. These reps will be vital for player growth and filling out a two-deep behind Durant and Ford heading into the summer.
With a strong showing this spring, Wafle could put himself in a position to play a role this fall. Even if Wafle is able to carve out a role where he can give the Penn State defense 10 quality snaps per game, it would go a long way for the team's defensive tackle depth. While Wafle's best football is a year or two down the road, it would not be a surprise to see him play an important depth role for Penn State in 2025.
