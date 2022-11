It was a big weekend for Penn State Wrestling. On Saturday, the Lions landed two huge recruits in Erik and Mason Gibson, from Johnstown, PA. The brothers were initially committed to Cornell but decided to flip to Penn State.

"After a ton of tough decisions I have decided to conclude my time up in Ithaca and flip my commitment to Penn State University. Shoutout to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today. None of this would be possible without y’all. #WeAre," Erik Gibson Tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Cornell projected Erik for 157 during his time in Ithaca. It is actually unclear if he ever joined the Big Red Wrestling program after he signed his NLI in December 2021. His Tweet suggests he was living at Cornell this semester but might have had second thoughts on wrestling for the Ivy League school