In college wrestling, especially at the Division I level, teams with depth are usually the ones that tend to proceed with the most success during the season. In fact, the teams that are able to offer several options at each weight class are usually the ones that you will hear most about when the post-season rolls around. It is a long season, and injuries are nearly guaranteed for any team when it comes to this physical and demanding sport. Depth is where teams are required to focus, and this comes through recruiting and transfers, and the Nittany Lions are bringing various options at each and every weight class in the coming season, where they will look to defend their most recent NCAA Team Title.

125-POUNDS....

At 125, the Lions have seven, that's right, SEVEN options moving forward, with each offering something special. Robert Howard is likely the starter for the beginning of the year. He has battled injuries for the past few seasons and was sidelined for all of last year, giving Gary Steen the starting spot for the majority of the 2022-23 campaign. The Lions also have Kurt McHenry, Karl Shindledecker, Cael Nasdeo, Brendan Wentzel, and Marco Vespa, who put on a show against Spencer Lee early in their bout at the BJC Dual last year, at this weight class. Depth definitely comes to mind here, and while we expect Howard to get the start, it truly will be up in the air for any of the Lions at this weight class.

133-POUNDS....

After the departure of Nittany Lion legend Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State will bring four options at 133. Incoming transfer from Minnesota Aaron Nagao tops a lineup of Baylor Shunk, Kyison Garcia, and Braedan Davis. Nagao will likely be the primary option for the Lions this year at this weight, but that isn't to say the other names here do not bring any spark and won't get starts. Shunk has experience in the duals, and Garcia and Davis are incoming freshmen who, depending on their development, will add depth to the lineup. It's always great to have options.

141-POUNDS....

Beau Bartlett, what can we say about the 141-pounder? Beau has emerged as a Rec Hall favorite for many of the Lion faithful. After starting his career at 149 and being obviously undersized, he moved to 141 and became an All-American. During a recent podcast, Bartlett even discussed how a sports psychologist suggested he wasn't wrestling to his potential, and they were right. Bartlett came out and trusted his shots last year, and went on to take third. David Evans, Timothy Levine, and Sean Wang will all back Bartlett up, and with his stellar performance as a Sophomore last year, there is no doubt who the Lions will depend on for the 141 tasks this year. We expect Bartlett to be on top of the podium.

149-POUNDS....

Shayne Van Ness became the Lions' other Freshman Phenom last year with an impressive third-place run. He was only outshined by his partner and friend Levi Haines, just one weight class above, Van Ness nearly shocked the wrestling world with a stellar performance against eventual 4-time NCAA Champion Yianni Diakomihalis, narrowly losing the Semi-Final match that would have dismantled the next leg of wrestling history. Van Ness will have Connor Pierce and Lock Haven transfer Imran Heard behind him, but neither has appeared in a dual meet as of yet for the Lions.

157-POUNDS....

Levi Haines was the other Freshman Phenom that needed mentioning, and with an incredible run through the duration of last season, which saw him knock off various highly-ranked opponents and run all the way to the NCAA Finals before dropping a tough decision to Austin O'Connor of UNC. The Lions will likely sprinkle in starts from Terrell Barraclough, who started several matches for the Lions last year before Haines' redshirt was pulled, and Tyler Kasak, the incoming freshman who was ranked 25th in the class of 2023 who will arrive in State College this season.

165-POUNDS....

165 is where things are truly up in the air, especially as Alex Facundo's freshman campaign was underwhelming and resulted in him not gaining All-American status. Both Joe and Matt Lee, brothers of Nick, are in this weight class, as well as Mitch Mesenbrink, who comes in as a transfer. Brian Borden will also be in this weight class, but I don't necessarily expect him to get any starts, as it will likely be Facundo and Mesenbrink splitting the workload for the Lions for most of this year. I would be surprised if Facundo doesn't come into this year with a massive chip on his shoulder. After last year, there must be quite a sour taste in his mouth, and I expect him to truly make some noise for most of the year, especially as the names behind him are more than ready to take the helm if he is unable.

174-POUNDS....

It's Carter Starocci's world, and everyone is just living in it. Carter has dreams of doing everything and anything and being the best at it all, and that includes winning an Olympic Gold and becoming a World Champion in some MMA Promotion, likely the UFC. However, we expect him to be back for this year, hoping to become Penn State's first 4-time NCAA Champion. Never really giving anyone even a shade of weakness to take advantage of, Starocci has a few options behind him, including Konnor Kraeszig, Jack Kelly, and incoming freshman and #8 recruit Josh Barr. We are certainly hopeful Starocci will be back, and knowing he has a real chance to become the first 4-time champion in Penn State's storied history is likely a feather he'd like to have in his cap.

184-POUNDS....

It seems that the arrival of Bernie Truax, who wrestled 197 last year but weighed in at the NCAA Tournament lighter than the competition, has pushed Aaron Brooks to 197 and Truax will take over 184. It is not much of a surprise as Brooks may mold nicely into the heavier weight class, and his strength and athleticism will already highlight a strong latter half of the Lion lineup. Truax is coming off an impressive run at the NCAA Tournament, where he knocked off Max Dean last year. It seems his arrival in State College is much more serious than just a supplemental role, of course, and he feels Sanderson and Co. will be able to highlight his strengths and put together a game plan that would likely result in a deep title run. Donovan Ball also is at this weight for the Lions, and we could see him get a few dual starts that may help Truax stay healthy and fresh.

197-POUNDS....

Aaron Brooks has the same opportunity as Carter Starocci in becoming a 4-time NCAA Champion. It would be pretty interesting to see two four-timers come out of the same class when Penn State has not been able to accomplish that feat previously. Brooks dropped a match last year early on, but it did not stop him from becoming a three-time NCAA Champion. Instead, it motivated him and helped him wrestle his best toward the end of the year when it truly mattered. Brooks has three options behind him, including Lucas Cochran, Eddie Smith, and De'Leon Freeman, and if he decides to follow Starocci and go for the Olympics, it will likely be Cochran getting the nod.

285-POUNDS....