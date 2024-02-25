Penn State Wrestling vs Edinboro Preview
After clinching the Big Ten Regular Season championship last week with their win over Nebraska, the Penn State Nittany Lions, the nation's top ranked wrestling team at 11-0 and 8-0 in Big Ten play will take on the Edinboro Fighting Scots (2-11) on Sunday afternoon at Rec Hall.
The matchup will essentially work as a matchup for the Nittany Lions to stay in form ahead of the Big Ten Championships that begin on march 9 at the University of Maryland.
This will be the first time that Penn State has faced Edinboro since 2011 when the Nittany Lions defeated the Fighting Scots 37-12 as part of that year's Virginia Duals.
Edinboro this season is 2-11 with wins over Sacred Heart (27-14) and Bloomsburg (31-7). Notable losses for Edinboro include 53-0 to Ohio State and 49-0 Rutgers.
You can find out how to watch and listen to the dual as well as the projected matchups below.
HOW TO WATCH
Where: Rec Hall (6,502) - University Park, PA
When: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV/Stream: B1G+
Audio: GoPSUSports
PROJECTED MATCHUPS
|WEIGHT
|Penn State
|Edinboro
|
125
|
#8 Braeden Davis
|
Caleb Edwards
|
133
|
#11 Aaron Nagoa
|
Eamonn Jimenez
|
141
|
#1 Beau Bartlett
|
Jacob Brenneman
|
149
|
#9 Tyler Kasak
|
Colin Roberts
|
157
|
#1 Levi Haines
|
Gannon Jaquay
|
165
|
#6 Mitchell Mesenbrink
|
Max Kirby
|
174
|
#1 Carter Starocci
|
Joey Arnold
|
184
|
#6 Bernie Traux
|
Brody Evans
|
197
|
#1 Aaron Brooks
|
Jack Kilner
|
285
|
#1 Greg Kerkvliet
|
Aden Roe
--------------------------------------------------------------
