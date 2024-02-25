Advertisement
Penn State Wrestling vs Edinboro Preview

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

After clinching the Big Ten Regular Season championship last week with their win over Nebraska, the Penn State Nittany Lions, the nation's top ranked wrestling team at 11-0 and 8-0 in Big Ten play will take on the Edinboro Fighting Scots (2-11) on Sunday afternoon at Rec Hall.

The matchup will essentially work as a matchup for the Nittany Lions to stay in form ahead of the Big Ten Championships that begin on march 9 at the University of Maryland.

This will be the first time that Penn State has faced Edinboro since 2011 when the Nittany Lions defeated the Fighting Scots 37-12 as part of that year's Virginia Duals.

Edinboro this season is 2-11 with wins over Sacred Heart (27-14) and Bloomsburg (31-7). Notable losses for Edinboro include 53-0 to Ohio State and 49-0 Rutgers.

You can find out how to watch and listen to the dual as well as the projected matchups below.

HOW TO WATCH

Where: Rec Hall (6,502) - University Park, PA
When: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV/Stream: B1G+
Audio: GoPSUSports

PROJECTED MATCHUPS

WEIGHT Penn State Edinboro

125

#8 Braeden Davis

Caleb Edwards

133

#11 Aaron Nagoa

Eamonn Jimenez

141

#1 Beau Bartlett

Jacob Brenneman

149

#9 Tyler Kasak

Colin Roberts

157

#1 Levi Haines

Gannon Jaquay

165

#6 Mitchell Mesenbrink

Max Kirby

174

#1 Carter Starocci

Joey Arnold

184

#6 Bernie Traux

Brody Evans

197

#1 Aaron Brooks

Jack Kilner

285

#1 Greg Kerkvliet

Aden Roe

Advertisement