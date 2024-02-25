After clinching the Big Ten Regular Season championship last week with their win over Nebraska, the Penn State Nittany Lions, the nation's top ranked wrestling team at 11-0 and 8-0 in Big Ten play will take on the Edinboro Fighting Scots (2-11) on Sunday afternoon at Rec Hall.

The matchup will essentially work as a matchup for the Nittany Lions to stay in form ahead of the Big Ten Championships that begin on march 9 at the University of Maryland.

