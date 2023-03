Penn State Basketball finally has a head coach as the former Virginia Commonwealth head coach was announced on Wednesday afternoon as the new leader of the Nittany Lions program.

Now he will have his work cutout for him in terms of building his team, as he currently only has four scholarship players on the roster and one of those is Micah Shrewsberry’s son (Braeden Shrewsberry), who more than likely will request out of LOI thus making it three total scholarship players for next season.

With that being said, here’s a list of names that could end up at Penn State next season.