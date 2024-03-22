After a successful first day at the NCAA Championships that saw eight of ten Nittany Lions wrestlers advance to the quarterfinals. Fighting for spots in the semifinals and potentially finals on Friday will be Braeden Davis (125), Beau Barlett (141), Levi Haines (157), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Carter Starocci (174), Bernie Truax (184), Aaron Brooks (197), and Greg Kerkvliet (285). Entering the second day, the Nittany Lions led the team standings with 15.5 points, ahead of Nebraska (14.0) and Michigan (13.5). Below, you can find everything to know about day two of the championships on Friday featuring sessions three (quarterfinals) and four (semifinals).



WHAT TO KNOW

125 Pounds

After taking care of business on Thursday against Trustin Lujan out of Michigan State and Brett Ungar out of Cornell, Davis advances to Friday's quarterfinals where he will take on Arizona State's Richard Figueroa who enters the contest coming off wins over Ethan Berginc of Army and Patrick McKee of Minnesota. If Davis defeats Figueroa, he would face either Purdue's Matt Ramos, the No. 4 seed or Lock Haven's Anthony Noto, the No. 12 seed in Friday night's semifinals.



133 Pounds

After falling yesterday in the opening round, Aaaron Nagoa defeated Mizzouri's Kade Moore in wrestlebacks as he looks to wrestle his way to a third place finish this weekend. He'll take on Arizona State's Julian Chlebove on Friday afternoon.

141 Pounds

Beau Bartlett cruised to a pair of victories on Thursday over Kal Miller of Maryland and Mitch Moore of Rutgers. He now faces Minnesota's Vance Vombaur, the 26 seed on Friday in the quarterfinals. Vombaur is upset. No. 7 seed, Cael Happel from Northern Iowa in Thursday's opening round.



149 Pounds

After falling in the first round to Stanford's Jaden Abas, Tyler Kasak defeated Drew Robberts of Minnesota on Thursday in his first Wrestleback and will now face Cornell's Ethan Fernandez, the No.7 seed.



157 Pounds

It was a pair of dominating wins for Levi Haines on Thursday in the first two rounds over Isaac Wilcox of Ohio State and Travis Teague of Oklahoma State. Now, Haines will take on Peyton Robb of Nebraska in Friday's first session and with a win, would face either North Carolina State's Ed Scott or Virginia Tech's Bryce Andonian.



165 Pounds

Freshman Mitchell Mesenbrink picked up two big wins over Northwestern's Maxx Mayfield and Binghamton's Brevin Cassella on Thursday and now will face Michigan standout, the No. 10 seed, Cameron Amine on Friday in the quarterfinals. With a win, he'll take on either Cornell's Julian Ramirez (No. 6) or Mike Caliendo (No. 3) of Iowa.

174 Pounds

To no one's real surprise, Carter Starocci is into the quarterfinals in the quest for his fourth national championship. On Thursday, he defeated Andrew Sparks of Minnesota and Adam Kemp of Cal Poly. He'll now have his biggest challenge in perhaps his entire journey as he'll have to face Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech on Friday in the quarterfinals. The winner of the premier matchup will take on either Michigan's Shane Griffith, the no. 4 seed Shane Griffith of Michigan or Jared Simmo of Northern Iowa, the No. 28 seed.



184 Pounds

Bernie Truax is into the quarterfinals after his pair of victories on Thursday and will now face the No. 3 seed, Dustin Plott of Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals. The winner will take on either Thomas Stewart Jr of Virginia Tech (No. 7) or Minnesota's Isaiah Salazar (No. 2) in the semifinals.



197 Pounds

Aaron Brooks is into the quarterfinals as he looks to win his fourth national championship. He'll take on Stephen Buchanan of Oklahoma in the quarterfinals. Buchanan is the No. 8 seed in the weight class. If Brooks advances he'll face the winner of No.4 Michael Beard from Lehigh or No. 12, Missouri's Rocky Elam in the semifinals.



Heavyweight