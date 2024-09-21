Penn State's offense shines in 56-0 rout of Kent State

The Nittany Lions offense totaled 718 total yards in the game on 409 passing yards and 309 rushing yards. Drew Allar was fantastic, throwing for 309 yards and scoring four total touchdowns, nine total Nittany Lions recorded receptions in the win as well while the Nittany Lions defense allowed Kent State to total a mere 67 total yards in the win.

The Flashes entered Happy Valley on Saturday off the heels of a 71-0 loss to Tennessee last weekedn in Knoxville. While the Nittany Lions didn't blowout the Flashes in the same fashion, it was a game in which it was clear from the start Penn State was going to walk away with.

After having week three off, the top-10 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions returned to the field on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium, taking on the MAC's Kent State Flashes. Despite a slow start on the scoreboard and only the scoreboard, the Nittany Lions dispatched of the Golden Flashes easily in a 56-0 victory.

It was a bit of a scary start at Beaver Stadium on Saturday as on the second play from scrimmage, Kent State starting quarterback Devin Kargman was hit from behind by Dani Dennis-Sutton and would be down on the field for an extended period of time. Kargman would be stretchered off the field, it was unclear what type of injury he may have suffered.

The Golden Flashes would suffer a wrath of injuries in the game including one to backup quarterback JD Sherrod, forcing third-stringer Tommy Ulatowski into action for a majority of the contest including the entire second half.

Offensively, the Nittany Lions got off to a strong start on their first drive and looked to be in the midst of a potential scoring drive when backup quarterback Beau Pribula, threw an interception on his first attempt of the game while targeting Tyler Warren.

Kent State, however, was unable to take advantage of the turnover, going just 13 yards on four plays before punting. Each of Kent State's 11 full drives resulted in punts in the game. The most yards that the Flashes were able to gain on a singular drive was 34. Their average drive for the game was four plays for an average of nine yards.

Taking over at their 11-yard line following Kent State's punt following the turnover, the Nittany Lions would pick up where they left off with Allar under center, embarking on a 98 yard drive across nine plays. The drive was capped off by Penn State quarterback Drew Allar finding a wide open Tyler Warren down the seam for a 16-yard touchdown reception.

Two drives later, Tyler Warren would find Nicholas Singleton for a 17-yard touchdown to make it a two-score game midway through the second quarter. A few minutes later, Liam Clifford picked up his first career touchdown reception on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Drew Allar.

The Nittany Lions starting quarterback would pick up a rushing touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half as well to make it a 28-0 game going into halftime.

Coming out of the break, the Nittany Lions starters would get one more full series and made quick work of it. It took just four plays for the Nittany Lions to go 75-yards with the drive ending in a 59-yard touchdown reception by Omari Evans to stretch the lead for Penn State to 35-0.

The Nittany Lions would add another touchdown one drive later, this time led by Beau Pribula, going 91 yards on nine plays before Khalil Dinkins caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in the endzone to make it a 42-0 affair.

Redshirt freshman Cam Wallace would pick up his first career score in the fourth before Pribula picked up a rushing score of his own with under two minutes to play to give the game its final score of 56-0.