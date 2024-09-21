As it Happened - Q4: Penn State 56 vs Kent State 0

The Penn State Nittany Lions return to action on Saturday after enjoying a bye week in week three and will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes out of the MAC at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions ranked within the top-10 in both the AP & Coaches Poll will look to improve to 3-0 on the season ahead of a primetime matchup with top-25 opponent Illinois coming to town next weekend.

Below, you can follow along here on Happy Valley Insider as we will update this article as the game progresses with key plays stats, and more.



QUARTER 4

END OF GAME 1:25 - Beau Pribula takes it in from the goal line to make it a 56-0 Penn State score. 9:21 - Redshirt freshman tailback Cam Wallace picks up career touchdown No. 1 as he punches it in from one yard out. Penn State now leads 49-0.

QUARTER 3

4:55 - This time led by backup quarterback Beau Pribula, the Nittany Lions go 91 yards on nine plays to make it a 42-0 game with 4:55 remaining in the third quarter. Penn State now up to 562 yards of total offense. 13:13 - It didn't take long for Penn State to score coming out of halftime as Drew Allar thrwos a 50 yard bomb to Omari Evans who takes it to the hosue for a 59-yard touchdown. 35-0 Penn State. Allar finishes his day completing 17-of-21 passing attempts for 309 yards and three touchdowns.

QUARTER 2

HALFTIME 0:15 - The Nittany Lions with an impressive last minute scoring drive go 75 yards on six plays with Drew Allar making several nice throws in the process. He calls his own number and takes it in for a touchdown. 28-0 Penn State. 1:29 - Despite the scoreboard, Penn State's offense continues to move with ease. The Nittany Lions find the endzone again, this time as Liam Clifford brings in his first reception of the year. Drew Allar is now 13-for-16 with 190 passing yards and two touchdowns. 5:49 - The Nittany Lions get on the board for the second time in the game, this time as Drew Allar finds Nicholas Singleton for a 16-yard touchdown pass. The Nittany Lions are now up 14-0. 10:45 - Penn State's first drive of the second quarter begins deep in their own territory and a Drew Allar sack ultimately causes the drive to fizzle out.

QUARTER 1