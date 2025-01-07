PSU POD: Breaking down Penn State's Highs And Lows With Portal Recruiting

Published Jan 7, 2025
Richie and Dylan discuss Penn State Football's efforts on the recruiting trail via the Transfer Portal (0:29) and offer their grades on the three person portal haul so far (3:54).

The guys then talk about the amount of misses between wide receiver, defensive tackle and some other positions (4:15) and discuss how much NIL has been a factor in these recruitments (8:04).

They then close with talking about Drew Allar returning or will he after all? (20:48)

