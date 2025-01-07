PSU POD: Breaking down Penn State's Highs And Lows With Portal Recruiting

Richie and Dylan discuss Penn State Football's efforts on the recruiting trail via the Transfer Portal (0:29) and offer their grades on the three person portal haul so far (3:54).
The guys then talk about the amount of misses between wide receiver, defensive tackle and some other positions (4:15) and discuss how much NIL has been a factor in these recruitments (8:04).
They then close with talking about Drew Allar returning or will he after all? (20:48)
