PSU POD: Breaking down the entire 2024 recruiting class
Happy Valley Insiders Dylan Callaghan-Croley and Marty Leap are joined by Co-Host of the Penn State 365 podcast Anthony Hazan to go over a long range of topics.
-- 0:00 - Intro
-- 2:00 Tom Allen
-- 15:00 Guys declaring for NFL Draft
-- 20:00 Transfer Portal
-- 35:10 Liam Andrews
-- 43:00 Eagan Boyer
-- 44:00 Caleb Brewer
-- 46:00 Josiah Brown, Peter Gonzalez, Tyseer Denmark
-- 51:00 - De'Andre Cook
-- 52:00 - Cooper Cousins
-- 55:30 - T.A Cunningham
-- 58:30 - Xavier Gilliam
-- 1:00:00 - Ethan Grunkemeyer
-- 1:06:45 - Donovan Harbour
-- 1:08:00 - Jaylen Harvey
-- 1:11:00 - Kari Jackson
-- 1:12:00- Dejuan Lane
-- 1:14:45 - Quinton Martin
-- 1:18:30 - Luke Reynolds
-- 1:22:00 - Garrett Sexton
-- 1:25:30 - Corey Smith
-- 1:27:00 - Anthony Speca
-- 1:30:00 - Vaboue Toure
-- 1:31:00 - Mylachi Williams
-- 1:33:00 - Kenny Woseley Jr.
--------------------------------------------------------------
