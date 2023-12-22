Happy Valley Insiders Dylan Callaghan-Croley and Marty Leap are joined by Co-Host of the Penn State 365 podcast Anthony Hazan to go over a long range of topics.

-- 0:00 - Intro

-- 2:00 Tom Allen

-- 15:00 Guys declaring for NFL Draft

-- 20:00 Transfer Portal

-- 35:10 Liam Andrews

-- 39:00 ABS / Mitchell

-- 43:00 Eagan Boyer

-- 44:00 Caleb Brewer

-- 46:00 Josiah Brown, Peter Gonzalez, Tyseer Denmark

-- 51:00 - De'Andre Cook

-- 52:00 - Cooper Cousins

-- 55:30 - T.A Cunningham

-- 58:30 - Xavier Gilliam

-- 1:00:00 - Ethan Grunkemeyer

-- 1:06:45 - Donovan Harbour

-- 1:08:00 - Jaylen Harvey

-- 1:11:00 - Kari Jackson

-- 1:12:00- Dejuan Lane

-- 1:14:45 - Quinton Martin

-- 1:18:30 - Luke Reynolds

-- 1:22:00 - Garrett Sexton

-- 1:25:30 - Corey Smith

-- 1:27:00 - Anthony Speca

-- 1:30:00 - Vaboue Toure

-- 1:31:00 - Mylachi Williams

-- 1:33:00 - Kenny Woseley Jr.