PSU POD: Could Penn State land two or even three commitments this week?

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Dylan break down the latest happenings surrounding Penn State Football recruiting efforts talking about wide receiver Lex Cyrus (0:23) and Taz Williams (5:40) with both making commitments this week.

They then break down the latest on the defensive tackle recruiting board as Jarquez Carter, Randy Adirika and Yvan Kemajou are all still on the board (14:05).

