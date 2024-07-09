PSU POD: Could Penn State land two or even three commitments this week?
Richie and Dylan break down the latest happenings surrounding Penn State Football recruiting efforts talking about wide receiver Lex Cyrus (0:23) and Taz Williams (5:40) with both making commitments this week.
They then break down the latest on the defensive tackle recruiting board as Jarquez Carter, Randy Adirika and Yvan Kemajou are all still on the board (14:05).
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Advertisement
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board