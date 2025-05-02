PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State landing Four-Star LB Terry Wiggins

Richie offers his instant reaction to Penn State Football adding a new commitment from Class of 2026 in four-star linebacker prospect Terry Wiggins from Coatesville Area High School (0:13)
He talks about how he ended up a Nittany Lion (2:09), breaks down his game (4:10), and could another addition be coming to the WeAre26 class soon (10:50)
