Published May 2, 2025
PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State landing Four-Star LB Terry Wiggins
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie offers his instant reaction to Penn State Football adding a new commitment from Class of 2026 in four-star linebacker prospect Terry Wiggins from Coatesville Area High School (0:13)

He talks about how he ended up a Nittany Lion (2:09), breaks down his game (4:10), and could another addition be coming to the WeAre26 class soon (10:50)

