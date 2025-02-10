PSU Pod: Ja'Juan Seider to Notre Dame + Top Candidates To Replace Him

Happy Valley Insider's Richie O'Leary talks about Penn State Football losing Running Backs coach Ja'Juan Seider (0:30) and how much of a loss this is for the program (1:25).
After that, he breaks down some of the top candidates out there to replace Seider, including a two-time National Champion (5:53) and several others with Big Ten Conference ties (8:28).
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board