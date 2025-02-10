2026 three-star linebacker Mathieu Kanu sets Penn State official visit

A hot prospect on the recruiting trail in the 2026 class has locked in an official visit to Happy Valley, as 2026 three-star linebacker Mathieu Kanu announced Monday that he will be at Penn State the weekend of June 12-15 for an official visit.

The Nittany Lions were the third Power 4 offer in Kanu's recruitment back in November, following Virginia Tech and West Virginia. That count has grown considerably since then, with Kanu adding offers from the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Kanu was on campus just a few weeks ago for a junior day visit in Happy Valley and had this to say of the trip to Rivals.