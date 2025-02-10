2026 three-star linebacker Mathieu Kanu sets Penn State official visit

A hot prospect on the recruiting trail in the 2026 class has locked in an official visit to Happy Valley, as 2026 three-star linebacker Mathieu Kanu announced Monday that he will be at Penn State the weekend of June 12-15 for an official visit.
The Nittany Lions were the third Power 4 offer in Kanu's recruitment back in November, following Virginia Tech and West Virginia. That count has grown considerably since then, with Kanu adding offers from the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Kanu was on campus just a few weeks ago for a junior day visit in Happy Valley and had this to say of the trip to Rivals.
"It was a great experience," Kanu told Rivals. "Felt very welcomed and felt wanted, a true genuine coaching staff,' he added. "Everything was high quality and everything stood out to me really."
In-depth discussions with linebackers coach Dan Connor were also a highlight during the trip for the Virginia native.
"It was great," he said about his discussions with Dan Connor. "We talked about his coaching style, things he loved about my game, and my character, and how he sees I would fit in his system," he added.
Kanu has seen his stock soar in recent weeks with Michigan and Wisconsin entering the mix in particular. Penn State is joined by Virginia Tech as the two schools that will host Kanu for official visits right now, with others also vying for visits between now and this summer.
