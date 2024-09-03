Advertisement
Published Sep 3, 2024
PSU POD: Matthew Outten flips to Penn State + another commit coming soon?
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Dylan offer a reaction to Penn State Football flipping 2025 Virginia wide receiver recruit Matthew Outten from Virginia Tech (0:28) and talk about how it all came together (1:25).

The guys then go on to talk about the latest with Four-Star OL Malachi Goodman (6:57) and wrap it up by talking about James Franklin's Monday Press Conference (13:20).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board