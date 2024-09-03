Richie and Dylan offer a reaction to Penn State Football flipping 2025 Virginia wide receiver recruit Matthew Outten from Virginia Tech (0:28) and talk about how it all came together (1:25).
The guys then go on to talk about the latest with Four-Star OL Malachi Goodman (6:57) and wrap it up by talking about James Franklin's Monday Press Conference (13:20).
