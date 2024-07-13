Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

PSU POD: Penn State's wide receiver recruiting struggles continue

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Dylan and Richie talk about Penn State Football losing wide receiver target Taz Williams commits to Baylor (0:19), discuss WRs coach Marques Hagans performance on the recruiting trail (3:12) and who the staff could target next at the position (7:02).

The guys then wrap it up talking about the NIL struggles at Penn State (14:32) and how revenue sharing will play a role going forward (22:00).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement