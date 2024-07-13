Dylan and Richie talk about Penn State Football losing wide receiver target Taz Williams commits to Baylor (0:19), discuss WRs coach Marques Hagans performance on the recruiting trail (3:12) and who the staff could target next at the position (7:02).

The guys then wrap it up talking about the NIL struggles at Penn State (14:32) and how revenue sharing will play a role going forward (22:00).