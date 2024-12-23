Penn State Volleyball wins the 2024 NCAA National Championship

The Nittany Lions took down the Louisville Cardinals 3-1 (25-23, 32-34, 25-20, 25-17) on their home court Sunday night inside the KFC Yum! Center.

Penn State Volleyball has won the NCAA National Championship for the eighth time in program history and the first time since 2014.

For Penn State, the national championship inches them just a little bit closer to becoming the winningest volleyball program of all time as the current leader is Stanford with nine total titles.

Going back to the Nittany Lions, the program's first national championship came in 1999 and they went on a big run in the 2000's winning six championships from 2007 to 2014 and then not winning again until 2024.

This championship match also was the first ever between two female head coaches plus with the win, Penn State HC Katie Schumacher-Cawley becomes the first ever woman to win the NCAA Volleyball National Title. Schumacher-Cawley now has a record of 209-165 all-time since taking over the program prior to the 2022 season.