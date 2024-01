Happy Valley Insider Publisher Richard Schnyderite is joined by Penn State Wrestling analyst Joey Klender to talk about the Nittany Lions return to dual matches for the first time in 2024.

They start by talking about their initial thoughts on the Oregon State match (0:22), if Braeden Davis is the answer at 125-pounds (1:08) and then jump into a prediction for each weight class ahead of tonight's match (2:30).

They close up by talking about AJ Ferrari's recent antics (19:49), if his potential addition to Iowa's lineup makes them a threat (23:10) and talk about Will Henckel's commitment to Penn State (25:00). The guys then wrap it up talking about Penn State in the MMA world between Anthony Cassar and Bo Nickal (27:09).