PSU POD: Penn State Wrestling Schedule Breakdown + Lineup Predictions

Richie welcomes Happy Valley Insider wrestling analyst Joey Klender to the show to break down the recently released 2024-25 Penn State Wrestling schedule and more (0:20)
-- NWCA All-Star Classic matchups (0:30)
-- First Impressions on the Schedule Overall (8:27)
-- Should Iowa be at Rec Hall instead of BJC (9:41)
-- Lackluster OOC matches (11:50)
-- Is Nebraska The Toughest Test on the Schedule? (20:50)
-- Lineup Predictions (28:01)
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE WRESTLING ROOM FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL RECRUITING | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board