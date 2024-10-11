PSU POD: Penn State Wrestling Schedule Breakdown + Lineup Predictions

Richie welcomes Happy Valley Insider wrestling analyst Joey Klender to the show to break down the recently released 2024-25 Penn State Wrestling schedule and more (0:20)

-- NWCA All-Star Classic matchups (0:30)

-- First Impressions on the Schedule Overall (8:27)

-- Should Iowa be at Rec Hall instead of BJC (9:41)

-- Lackluster OOC matches (11:50)

-- Is Nebraska The Toughest Test on the Schedule? (20:50)

-- Lineup Predictions (28:01)