PSU Pod: Previewing Penn State Wrestling in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Happy Valley Insider's Richie and Joey break down Penn State Wrestling's chances in the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Tournament (1:03).
-- 125-Pounds (2:52)
-- 133-Pounds (8:27)
-- 141-Pounds (14:51)
-- 149-Pounds (19:09)
-- 157-Pounds (24:59)
-- 165-Pounds (29:52)
-- 174-Pounds (32:20)
-- 184-Pounds (36:42)
-- 197-Pounds (40:18)
-- Heavyweight (46:08)
