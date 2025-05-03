Published May 3, 2025
PSU Pod: Projecting the 2025 Penn State Depth Chart - Defense Edition
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Dylan offer their projections on the 2025 Penn State Football depth chart following spring practices talking about the defensive side of the ball (0:45)

- Defensive End (1:00)

- Defensive Tackle (4:38)

- Linebacker (6:47)

- Safety (11:28)

- Nickel (13:21)

- Cornerback (14:26)

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

