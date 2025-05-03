PSU Pod: Projecting the 2025 Penn State Depth Chart - Defense Edition

Richie and Dylan offer their projections on the 2025 Penn State Football depth chart following spring practices talking about the defensive side of the ball (0:45)
- Defensive End (1:00)
- Defensive Tackle (4:38)
- Linebacker (6:47)
- Safety (11:28)
- Nickel (13:21)
- Cornerback (14:26)
